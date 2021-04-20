If not for a microchip, a beloved feline named Sid would still be rather homeless. Not entirely, however, as Sid became the informal pet for the people at Divide Collision. They called him Bob.
But Sid’s four-year odyssey has become legend at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, a stone’s throw away from the cat’s temporary feeding source.
Sid’s plight came to light when the staff at TCRAS set a trap for a different cat. But, lo and behold! Sid showed up in the trap.
The staff determined the cat was not feral. “We can tell if a cat is feral; feral cats won’t make eye contact and pretend to be invisible,” said Angie Davis, TCRAS executive director. “His body was in good condition with a good weight.”
The information contained in his microchip did the trick for finding Sid’s owner, who had moved to Texas from Highland Lakes in Divide four years ago. The cat had apparently run off during the move, leaving the owner with an unsolved mystery and a broken heart.
“He has a microchip, so we contacted his owner who is so happy, he in tears! BUT — he has moved to Texas! So TCRAS will be reaching out to our wonderful partners at Rescued Pets Movement to get the cat transferred back to his owner and they will finally be reunited after all this time!” wrote TCRAS in a Facebook post.
A story with a happy ending has Sid/Bob returning to Texas with a ride from members of the Rescued Pets Movement.
In the meantime, Davis highlights the importance of microchips. “People need to update the information on the microchip,” she said. “If they do there’s a 50/50 chance someone will find the lost animal and call.”