Along with bidding farewell to a position he held for eight years, term-limited Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen is moving on to start a consulting business.
Founder of Gx Consulting LLC, Connecting You to Government Executive Experience, Steen reaches out to other term-limited officials and government executives.
“There are 58 county commissioners leaving office this month in Colorado,” Steen said. “We want to be able to capture those talents.”
According to a press release, the firm was established to provide experience in policy and program innovation in the public and private sectors. “This is about policy and not lobbying,” Steen said.
Roger Partridge, a term-limited Douglas County Commissioner, has been named vice president of operations. Steen said he will focus on the strategic direction and development.
“In the competitive marketplace, the business that best understands the government needs and best meets that need at a competitive price has the best chance of being awarded government contracts,” Steen said. “We can help with that.”
Steen recently won the Communities Working Together award, presented by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Board of Directors. The award was inspired by former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy.