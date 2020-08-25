Woodland Park has an election to fill a City Council vacancy on Nov. 3. It is useful for potential candidates and their electors to consider some of the expectations of Council duty in more detail than presented in my op-ed of earlier in 2020 titled ”What does a council member do?” which described the 10-20 hours per week dedication, if they become elected.
Since we are a representative republic type of government, each Council member has the duty to make decisions as a representative, not take a community poll for every decision. Voters elected them based on their principles and passed the making of decisions to these representatives by casting their ballot for each Council member. This process relieves each voter from having to track and diagnose each issue that comes before Council and allows them to fully live their daily lives having the confidence their elected representative is handling the due diligence of Council.
As James Madison (Federalist Papers No. 10) surmises, the mischief of factions is, in part, thwarted by elected representatives — “… to refine and enlarge the public views by passing them through the medium of a chosen body of citizens, … will be least likely to sacrifice it to temporary or partial considerations” (factions: Madison’s definition.)
To serve on Council, one must be attentive to representing almost 9,000 citizens and business interests, not just the loudest, most persistent, and most vocal of factions and self-interested agendas.
Always weigh whose advice and counsel you may be getting against their personal agendas also. You will be elected by many interests of the community in general and not just one portion of expertise or experience that may or may not be in the community’s interest. You work for the citizens and businesses that support those citizens’ services.
Do not run for a single issue interest, as that will be cheating the majority of the community who probably do not share that single issue as their priority. All too many past councilors have done injustice to community interests in favor of promotion of their own self-interests, including business interests that contribute directly to their personal wealth. Be aware that many factions that contribute to your representative education may, in fact, potentially not be representing community sentiment or interests.
One duty you will be asked to perform is as a Council-appointed liaison to various community groups that may be part of our fiduciary duty as Council. Your duty as a liaison is to be the information and action conduit to and from that group, for the benefit of the whole Council. The Council relies on each liaison to report back and forth through that liaison — Council’s representative. Confusion and misinformation arises when multiple Council act as a group’s liaison, instead of directing groups and information exclusively through each Council designated liaison. When you are designated the liaison for a particular group by Council, maintain open communication with the group and Council, so other Council will stand down from interfering with your charge as liaison.
Do not run to counter some personality difference that may exist on City Council or City staff. Please run and serve on principles and community issues, not emotional agendas. Thwarting some other agenda with personal attacks just because you may not like another person is not tolerated as a civil gathering of representatives. Bad examples abound from council meetings past, and your service will be welcomed if done professionally and based on representing principles and issues that you stated in your campaign.
Val Carr currently serves as Mayor of Woodland Park, and additionally on the Boards of Mountain Arts Council, Teller Senior Coalition, and Ute Trail Stampede Rodeo, among others. He retired from his successful communications software engineering firm and has served in public service volunteer positions with many non-profits in Colorado and California for 26-plus years.