Likes belly rubs, has a goofy personality and is good with kids. Picky about choosing canine friends but otherwise he’s lots of fun. Known by his temporary caregivers as a silly dog, the 4-year-old Toby would really like a permanent home.
“He’s a big ol’ baby,” said Cathy Blake, president of Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, about the handsome canine.
While the volunteers are not sure about the breed, they think maybe Toby is a mix of shepherd/chow.
Toby came to AARF as a rescue recently and has been staying at Tumbleweed Kennels in Colorado Springs, where he receives plenty of attention from the staff and AARF volunteers.
“We all love him but it’s not the same as having a home,” Blake said.
Several months ago, the volunteers noticed a lump on Toby’s body. Rather than the suspected cancer diagnosis, the veterinary laboratory at Colorado State University found a bullet encased in the mass. “It had been there six months or more,” Blake said.
Because Toby is so overstimulated and reactive with other dogs, he is not eligible for the adoption fairs at PetSmart, Blake said.
“He just wants to show he’s tough,” she said.
In the meantime, AARF, a nonprofit organization, pays $10 a day for the kennel fees for Toby.
“He could be in a better place; it just takes one person,” Blake said.
For information about Toby and other AARF rescue dogs, visit aarfcolorado.com.