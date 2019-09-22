A wave of climate change protests swept the globe Friday, with hundreds of thousands of young people, including those in Denver and Colorado Springs, sending a message to leaders headed for a U.N. summit: The warming world can’t wait for action.
The Colorado chapter of Global Climate Strikes saw its “Week of Escalated Actions,” set for Saturday through Sept. 29, preceded by strikes in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Golden, Longmont and other cities.
At least 200 students from elementary school to college-age marched on Colorado Springs City Hall on Friday, the kick-off of Climate Week.
As she and other Teller County residents prepared to join the march in Colorado Springs, Patricia Turner, an activist with the Teller County branch of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, was encouraged by the international response to the issue of climate change.
The march is distinguished by the hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of students around the world who were expected to skip school to protest government and business inaction on climate change.
Turner, a retired marine research scientist, believes that the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act could make a difference in the level of pollution generated by fossil fuels, chiefly coal and oil in the United States.
Introduced by Ted Deutch, D-Fla., H.R. 763 would put a price on pollution. As of last week, the bill had passed through two committees, Ways and Means, Energy/Commerce and is currently in the Foreign Affairs committee.
“This is not a regulation but a flat-out price on carbon,” Turner said. “If you’re going to pollute, you’re going to start paying. We pay for our trash to get picked up, why shouldn’t they pay for their trash?”
Chanting “Save Planet A — No Planet B,” they gathered on the steps of City Hall and marched to Acacia Park and back.
In Denver, students and workers also had a walkout Friday.
Elsewhere, marches, rallies and demonstrations were held from Canberra to Kabul and Cape Town to New York. German police reported that more than 100,000 turned out in Berlin.
A young activist named Greta Thunberg helped rally the events by writing an opinion-editorial for the Guardian in May with 46 of her peers.
“Politicians have known about climate change for decades,” the youths wrote. “They have willingly handed over their responsibility for our future to profiteers whose search for quick cash threatens our very existence. We have learned that if we don’t start acting for our future, nobody else will make the first move. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”
The Week of Action aims to inspire Coloradans into action.
“Every aspect of our life in Colorado is affected by these environmental changes, from our mountains and wildlife, to our food and water supply,” the event page reads. “Our house is on fire, and it’s time we acted like it.”
The Gazette’s Christian Murdock and The Associated Press contributed to this story.