Two sisters who were awarded the Good Deeds Award of The National American Legion Auxiliary.

During the 403 Fire, the Eva and Mina Achord sisters took it on themselves to tend and care for the animals who had been evacuated and were housed at the arena in Lake George Community Park. The girls fed, watered, and offered tender loving care to the animals.

According to 13-year-old Eva Achord, they were there periodically through the day and finished each day about 6 or 7 p.m. The first day they were there until 10 p.m. They housed and cared for six horses, three cows, and 30 chickens.

“Two horses were a bit standoffish when they first arrived, but then they warmed up to us and we could brush them and offer treats,” Eva said.

“Taking care of animals is special and I liked hanging out with the horses and taking them from the corrals to the arena,” said 8-year-old Mina.

The 403 Fire, which started on March 30 created the need to evacuate several residents and their animals. These two girls grabbed materials to help the animals, as well as notebook and pen so they could log the animals being brought in, their names and their owners.

“We wanted to give the animal’s owners peace of mind knowing their animals were taken care of,” said Eva.

Other awards and medals were passed out during the May 25 ceremony to students who did outstanding work at Lake George Charter School this past year.

Each grade had one or two citizenship awards for students who exemplified the school’s pledge of promising “to carry myself with pride and dignity; to treat all members of the Lake George Charter School with courtesy and respect; to uphold the honor of my family, my school, and my community in all my undertakings.”

The purpose of these awards is to honor the youth who go out of their way and show that no matter your age, you can be of help, support and participate in being a part of the community.

“What really touches your heart is when these young people do it on their own and from their heart,” Cynthia Sipes of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1980 said. “They only knew they wanted to help both the people in their community and the animals. No matter how small, or how restricted we are in our lives, we can always find a way to help, support, promote, or care about our community and the people in it.”