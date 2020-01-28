Debt is often thought of as a dirty word, and much of the time, it is. But not always. Being debt-free is a wonderful goal for most and a liberating feeling once achieved. For many, it’s the right answer, but for others, a more blended approach could be advantageous.
During the Woodland Park City Council meeting Jan. 16, Mr. Erik Stone both commended and cautioned Council (and staff) for moving to create a special reserve and fund of at least $100,000 per year for the specific purpose of early payment of debt. He said that at that rate it would take 200 years to pay off — a gross exaggeration as the debt for Memorial Park and the Aquatic Center will be paid off in 2034 and 2035 respectively as per the current schedule and much sooner with the contemplated prepayments.
Due to the specific language of the debt instruments (bonds and certificates of participation), the earliest prepayments are permitted is in five years. At that time, according to this plan, the city will have at least an extra $500,000 to prepay and hopefully much more. This would be in addition to the annual debt service over those years for the purpose of reducing the interest expense, which will be nearly $430,000 this year. Most would agree that our city’s debt level is not ideal with debt service — principal and interest payments — at approximately $970,000 this year.
Mr. Stone noted that Teller County will be debt-free within the next two years and that it will pay cash for the new annex to the sheriff’s facility — also arguably commendable. It should be also stated that there are circumstances when debt (leverage in finance parlance) is highly desirable. For example, when interest rates are particularly low while the investment opportunities are particularly advantageous (a burgeoning stock market, etc.). Indeed, the opportunity cost of paying cash might well outweigh the alternative interest expense. A simple example: If one were to consider buying a car and could choose between paying the full purchase price by cashing out investments currently earning 10% or taking a loan at 4% interest; the choice to take the loan is clear for most of us. This is admittedly an oversimplification in that there are always other considerations such as risk tolerance, to name just one.
The question needs to be asked and answered: Is the debt for a need, a want or a nicety? Will the debt facilitate a great enough enhancement to the quality of life, or enable the provision of enough utility to offset the risk of taking it on and the pain of future debt service? The point here is that there is an optimum balance often indicated by various ratio analyses such as coverage ratio (available revenues divided by the debt service requirement). Our city is within the general guideline for this ratio in particular, but just barely — one reason among others for focusing on prepayment of debt.
In the case of government, the questions should also include, would the taxpayers rather see lower taxes, a refund of excess funds, or the contemplated project? What services do the taxpayers need or want? This holds true whether it’s our city, county, state, or federal government. It’s a certainty that paying down debt and thereby reducing interest expense can help to facilitate doing all of them.
Darwin “Dar” Naccarato is a retired corporate chief executive and current affiliate/adjunct professor of business and health care administration for two universities. He also served as chief financial officer of an NYSE listed fortune 100 company. He serves on the Woodland Park City Council.