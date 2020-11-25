Adoptable Animal Rescue Force gives back to the community by finding the right homes for dogs. We’ve been a Teller County nonprofit, no-kill rescue since 1999.
Social networking has allowed us to expand our services in recent years to include dogs coming in from high kill shelters in New Mexico and Texas. There are times when dedicated volunteers make the nine-hour drive from New Mexico to Colorado Springs to deliver dogs to us. Our dogs also fly in with “Dog Is My Copilot,” a nonprofit partner who is also helping dogs connect with a safe and warm place to stay.
Our commitment is not to just find homes for dogs, but to find just the right homes. We work alongside potential adopters to find them just the right companion. And sometimes, it becomes more than just finding a companion; we are pleased to have been able to provide service animals for disabled veterans and emotional support animals for children with anxiety issues.
We like to say, if you’re going to give up your precious time for a volunteer cause, let it be fun. You’re welcome to join us on Saturday mornings at PetSmart on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs for our adoption events. Ken Matthews is our current president. If you have questions, please ask him or send me an email: aarfcolorado@gmail.com/.
We appreciate the help we receive from donors, which includes discounted services, free pet food and the dollars necessary to keep our program running. For the dogs who don’t get adopted immediately and who don’t have foster homes, we work with Woodland Kennels and Tumbleweed Country Kennels to keep them safe and warm until they find their forever home. You can discover more about us at aarfcolorado.com.
AARF participates in Teller County events such as Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Business Expo; the Dinosaur Resource Center’s Critterfest; ENT Credit Union Customer Appreciation Day; and Property and Paws with HomeSmart (Tom and Deb Idleman).
As you can see, we can’t do what we do alone. We are always looking for people to help with adoption fairs on Saturday mornings and for help with transports during the week. We are looking for people to volunteer to play with our dogs at Tumbleweed Country Kennels in Fountain, and to help us come up with new ideas to help our dogs find their forever homes. We can be found on Facebook and Instagram @aarfcolorado.
People also connect with us at P.O. Box 187, Divide, CO 80814 or by calling 719-761-5320 or 719-748-9091.
Please, help us by spreading the word about our mission to your family and friends. We believe their new best friends are waiting for them at AARF!
Cathy Blake is vice president of AARF. She is a dog lover from her childhood days of roaming the Vermont woods with her black lab, Penny. Cathy has a heart for nonprofits and has worked with CASA, The Domestic Violence Center (now TESSA), and several academic agencies while working her way through college. She has worked with the dogs of AARF for the last 7-plus years.
To be part of the Teller Gives Back column for 2021 please connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.