I have had the honor and privilege of serving northern Teller County as Rampart Library District’s director for a year now. We have accomplished so much in that short amount of time.
Everything the library does stems from the values shared by our staff and stakeholders. We believe in being approachable, knowledgeable and innovative. We act on those values by enhancing services, exploring possibilities and finding ways to say, “Yes, we can make that happen.” The most obvious visual evidence for our transformation lies in a new logo and a much more user friendly website, but the improvements go much deeper than that.
Library-goers always encounter a friendly, positive attitude among our staff. Don’t take my word for it. Visit our libraries and experience it for yourself. Staff are empowered to take care of customers by way of better policy, enhanced knowledge, and the ability to adapt or innovate on-the-fly. New positions such as community relations and activities coordinators, as well as a restructured workforce, have improved our ability to meet and satisfy patrons at their point of need.
RLD leaders enact our values through a life/work balance for employees by utilizing a new on-call staff and by providing maximum schedule flexibility. Employees received significant raises as well. Every day, we receive dividends on investments in our people when they provide excellent experiences to patrons of our virtual and physical branches.
The beauty of our libraries in Woodland Park and Florissant has been augmented by vibrant displays and faced out items, which are effective marketing measures borrowed from retail stores. Counter to the old cliché, folks really do judge a book by its cover. Patrons are increasingly utilizing our public spaces, for business, studying, meetings, and connection too.
Our libraries recently became fine free. We raised the number of checkouts for all patrons and removed arbitrary barriers to access for visitors and non-residents, creating a more welcoming environment for all. Funding and methods for how we buy books that our patrons like has improved tenfold. Services are getting better, and they’re also expanding.
Our “Library of Things,” which includes Wi-Fi Hot Spots, State Parks Passes, sports equipment and musical instruments has increased in size and diversity. After conducting a needs assessment, we are engaging in a bold new strategic plan that will result in innovative activities and better acquisitions of in-demand items requested by our communities.
As evidence of our efforts, library visits, check-outs, and activity attendance stats are already exceeding those in our most prosperous years prior to the pandemic. Our libraries are growing, thriving institutions thanks to citizens, staff and stakeholders.
The foundation for our success was created in 2000, when citizens voted to fund two new libraries and their operations. Previous directors and board members built on that foundation by working toward an environment that attracted a passionate values-driven staff.
My current board provides support when I need it, but they also give me the latitude and freedom I need to leverage my experience and knowledge to the greatest extent possible. I pass that trust on to my leadership team. It is said that a hallmark of an effective leader is not intelligence or authority. Rather, effective leaders recruit the right people, and facilitate a culture of trust, communication, and ideas. Most importantly, they remove barriers to the mission and get the heck out of the way so workers can actualize their potential. My staff has continually shown me the wisdom of this path by providing awesome service to our communities every day.
Lastly, I really appreciate our organizational partners, volunteers, foundation members, and Friends of the Library. The people behind these organizations are extremely important to RLD’s success. As part of the libraries’ efforts to expand their wares, our foundation is working to help us fund the “RLD Studio” in Woodland Park.
Designed to provide citizens, musicians, podcasters, and filmmakers with professional-grade equipment, RLD Studio will serve as an incubator for creativity and the arts in our communities. Depending on its success, we may expand the studio’s “maker” capacity in the future. The foundation is halfway to its $12,000 goal for studio seed money. Prospective donors and studio users can email me at timm@rampartlibraries.org for more information.
I am enchanted by our communities, I love our libraries, and I am so very thankful for the super staff and stakeholders that power RLD services and ongoing enhancements.
Tim Miller is director of Rampart Library District.