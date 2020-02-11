Teller County sees the highest numbers and diversity of birds in the summer, but we do have some winter visitors, too. The Common Goldeneye breeds in the Northern Rockies and Canada, but during the colder winter months, they settle into lakes, ponds and rivers in our area.
They typically arrive in November then start heading back north in April. The best place to see them during the chilly winter months is wooded areas along rivers where the moving water is less likely to freeze over.
Waterfowl are a large group of birds that are well adapted to a wet lifestyle and include swans, geese and ducks. They are often seen preening their feathers, spreading oil from the preen gland on their back to help keep their feathers waterproof.
Waterfowl have webbed feet and are skilled swimmers and divers, but many will also roam onto land to graze on vegetation. They have long necks and narrow pointed wings. Some waterfowl are resident, but most are migratory.
Goldeneyes are diving ducks that plunge underwater for extended periods to feed on aquatic plants and animals. The legs of divers are positioned far back on the body, which makes them excellent swimmers but awkward on land. They will also taxi along the water before taking off in flight. Some other diving ducks that you may see locally include Redhead, Ring-necked Duck, Lesser Scaup and Common Merganser.
The male Common Goldeneye is clad in formal black and white plumage, with its golden eye contrasting its black head. Below the eye is a telltale round white spot and with the right lighting angle, the head can have a greenish sheen.
The female is more camouflaged with a gray body, brown head and white collar. Her dark beak may have a yellowish tip. A large white patch, or speculum, is conspicuous in flight for both sexes. Common Goldeneyes have a big-headed and short-necked look, with a puffy crest on the round head. On average their bodies are larger than other ducks.
Common Goldeneyes tend to be seen in pairs or small flocks. They rarely emit a short buzzy call and low-pitched quacks, but are mostly silent. However, they are swift flyers and in flight a distinct loud and musical wing whistling can help to identify them. When diving and feeding they tend to prefer deeper water and can dive as deep as 20 feet. Their diet consists of aquatic insects, crayfish, small fish and some aquatic vegetation.
Notable reports in January from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Great Horned Owl — calling on Jan. 15.
• Downy Woodpecker — one on Jan. 21.
• Red-breasted Nuthatch — one around some of the time.
• White-breasted Nuthatch — one on Jan. 21.
• Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Gray-headed — 18 on Dec. 28, Pink-sided — a few around most of the time, Slate-colored — one or two around some of the time, Oregon — one on Dec. 29 and Jan. 6, White-winged — one on Dec. 28 and Jan. 28.
• Evening Grosbeak — a few sightings.
• Pine Siskin and Red Crossbill — a few around some of the time.
• House Finch — flock of 13 on Jan. 6.
• Cassin’s Finch — small to large flocks around some of the time, on Jan. 21 high count of 40!
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.