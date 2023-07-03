A walk in Green Mountain Falls on opening day of the Green Box Arts Festival June 30 showcased the work of five artists.

Scott RC Levy, executive director of Green Box, a nonprofit organization, began the walk at the Lake Street Display. The work, titled “Open Skies” is a large installation by the photographer, Brenda Biondo.

Inspired by the James Turrell Skyspace in the Red Butte Recreation Area, Biondo created a frame of photos taken through apertures from her home in Manitou Springs.

Turrell’s Skyspace, an observatory built into the mountain above Green Mountain Falls, offers sky views through window-like openings of various sizes.

“Looking through the aperture to see the sky represents how we perceive colors in different contexts and colors,” Biondo said. “And we can appreciate and see them in new ways.”

For her artistry, Biondo received a certificate of appreciation from Christian Keesee, who with Larry Keigwin, founded the festival in 2009.

Biondo is currently working on a photography piece that incorporates tumbleweeds that blow into Marfa, Texas, where she lives part-time.

The walk continued through a trail along the creek to Earth Speaks, a work by brooke smiley (who uses lower case letters in her name), a member of the Osage tribe. Five benches, on either side of the creek, reflect smiley’s connection to nature, the theme of the installations.

“These five benches were made of dirt from the land you are standing on now,” Levy said.

Placed along the creek, with lush trees on either side, the spot is intended to be a place of meditation, he added.

Smiley conceived the sculpture in collaboration with members of the Southern Ute Tribe, whose ancestors were the first inhabitants of the land.

“These five benches were made to resemble the five fingers of a bear’s paw,” Levy said, “creating life-giving energy, with the water running through here.”

Proceeding on to Lakeview Terrace where “Skye” a sculpture of stainless steel, shines in the sunlight above the amphitheater. The work, by Brian Wall, uses pieces of curvilinear steel to form a circle and a 360-degree view.

“The individual pieces of steel change color with the light,” Levy said.

Wall spoke of his work and talked the next day as part of Green Box Arts conversations. At 92, Wall delighted the audience by sharing his experiences and speaking of the importance of being in the moment, of concentrating on the now.

The Lakeview Terrace provides the framework for Molly Rideout’s essay piece “The Managers,” with her writings posted inside the windows.

Rideout’s work brings to light the role of women of the 20th century who managed the Lakeview, which was built in 1890 as a boarding house. The building remains empty but has been spruced up by Green Box as a showcase for the historical record discovered by Rideout during her research.

The walk concluded at Mountain Corner Park and a short hike up the trail in the H.B. Wallace Preserve where Nikki Pike’s “Ovum” rests amid the lush trees.

As a Green Box artist-in-residence, Pike constructed a natural structure of tree bark.

“This is another example of making art to connect with nature,” Levy said.

The art installations are five of 13 located at various sites around Green Mountain Falls.