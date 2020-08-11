Neil Levy wore many hats — both literally and figuratively — during his two decades in Woodland Park.
“Who knows a man who can run a city, run a high school baseball team, run two restaurants and be there for his family all at the same time?” said Evan Owen, a 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate who played for Levy. “He had a really huge influence on me and so many people. It’s so sad he’s gone, but we all have so many great memories of him.”
Levy was passionate about many things, but he especially loved baseball. He was an avid (some might say rabid) New York Yankees fan and loved Opening day. When he stopped playing the sport in his 20s, he turned to coaching.
Levy coached his three sons — Max, Sam and Lou — on numerous youth teams. In 2016 he became the head varsity coach of the Woodland Park baseball team.
“He loved coaching baseball,” said Jason Kekich, a 2016 Woodland Park graduate who played his senior season under Levy’s direction. “He always had that mighty swag and outstanding confidence. And he seemed to always be cool as ever.”
Levy’s had a high baseball IQ, but it was his desire to be a part of his players’ lives that drove him.
“He made us feel good about ourselves, even when things were rough,” Kekich said. “He made sure we were keeping up on our schoolwork. He got everybody jobs. He was happy to do anything for us.
“I am so thankful I got to play for him. I will never forget that season.”
Jake Jansma also played for Levy on youth teams and on the 2016 Panthers’ squad that went 12-7 and just missed out on a postseason berth. “Most of the guys on that team played together growing up with Neil as our coach,” Jansma said. “He taught us the fundamentals. He was always a beacon of light and his laugh was contagious.”
Jansma also worked for Levy at Swiss Chalet. “I told him I wanted to work in the restaurant industry and he got me a job washing dishes at the Swiss,” Jansma said. “I did that for two years and after I graduated from college he put me to work as a line cook for another two years. He helped open doors for me in this industry. He was a great boss.”
Cole Trichell was 9 years old when his family moved to Woodland Park from Louisiana. He played on Levy’s youth teams and then on his Woodland Park teams in 2016 and 2017. “He opened those (batting) cages near Walmart so we could hit year-round,” Trichell said. “Everything he did was to help us.”
Trichell added that Levy was tough, but fair, as a coach.
“If he sat you, you deserved to be sat,” Trichell said. “He didn’t talk down to his players. He always treated you with respect.
“Everybody has something bad to say about a coach, but I never could about him.”
Levy also had a positive impact on those he worked alongside.
Del Garrick was the Woodland Park principal when Levy was hired as the school’s baseball coach. Garrick spent the 2019 season as one of Levy’s assistant coaches.
“He cared about everyone else ahead of him,” Garrick said. “He taught me more how to love other people outside of your family. He loved people. Hopefully, we are all better for that going forward.”
Woodland Park football coach and athletic director Joe Roskam spent many hours talking with Levy about baseball and life.
“He was a heck of a coach and he had a great baseball mind,” Roskam said. “He took his teams on trips to Arizona every year, and a lot of times he paid for things out of his own pocket just to make sure everything went well. That’s just the kind of guy he was.
“I’m sad he’s gone. A little angry. I will miss him. The world was a better place because he was in it.”
Woodland Park School District Superintendent Steve Woolf is among those trying to have the city rename the Meadow Wood Park baseball field in Levy’s honor.
“We hope that can happen sooner than later,” Woolf said. “No one doesn’t think it’s a good idea.”
Levy’s wife, Paula, is asking that donations for improvements to the baseball field be sent to: Woodland Park Re-2 School District Foundation, P.O. Box 99 Woodland Park, CO 80866. Please specify on your check: ‘Neil Levy Baseball Field Improvements.’