When I worked at the Cog Railway, every summer we had special groups. Sometimes they even filled a train. The parking lot was lined with tour buses for companies from the east. Often there were as many as 10 buses from some big town. They were usually on some grand tour.
I ran upon this tale of a similar grand trip of a group into our area in the mid-1890s:
“An elegant train, consisting of four of Pullman sleeping cars and a large library and observation car, pulled into the Denver & Rio Grande depot at Colorado Springs at 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon. It was a special from Chicago, and contained a little more than one hundred representatives of the various stock yard associations. They have been in session in Denver, now are getting some mountain scenery and Colorado sunshine. They have already had quite a journey, assembling at Chicago last Friday, and leaving there over the Chicago and Northwestern, on the evening of that day. From Omaha they came through to Denver via the Union Pacific, and arrived in Denver Sunday. The group left Denver at 7 am yesterday for their mountain trip to Pike’s Peak. A short ride over to Manitou and they will get the view off the summit. The next destination is Glenwood Springs, but the excursionists had a two hour stop in Colorado Springs and strolled around the streets, evidently enjoying their brief stay, while many were in favor of making a day’s stand here.
Not all went up the big mountain, but those who did enjoyed the outing. Owing to the schedule which had been prepared at 6 o’clock the tourists were whisked off toward Glenwood. The train ran over the Colorado Midland with spectacular views of the mountain sunsets and they did not see the big mountains near Leadville. A local agent had supplied them with cards containing facts as to Cripple Creek’s importance of a mineral producer. A trip to the gold camp was not possible, but the agents would not let future visits go unmentioned.
A grand visit to the Glenwood Springs hot pools was followed by the return trip over the D&RG in order to see the Arkansas valley and the Royal Gorge. They were soon heading back to Chicago with two weeks worth of stories.”
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.