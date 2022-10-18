I’m writing today to express appreciation to a few Woodland Park School District employees who’ve gone above and beyond to help The Courier feature news about student teams and athletes this fall.
In today’s paper and the last few editions, we’ve included submitted articles and photos from Woodland Park School District Public Information Officer/Communications and Marketing Director Lindsey Prahl and Woodand Park coaches Jeremy Grier (cross country), Stacy Roshek (volleyball) and Kip Shubert (boys soccer).
Chad Cosner, WPSD Athletic Director, got the ball rolling in August, prior to the start of the school year, when he and I met for coffee one morning and discussed how The Courier could include coverage of the school’s teams.
You see, we’ve been without a full-time sports reporter for over a year now, and our freelance budget only goes so far — mainly toward news stories. And Cosner knew this and wanted to find some way to get the news out about Panthers’ teams.
He reached out to Prahl, and she took it from there, gathering stories and photos from the two coaches and being the point person for me.
Prahl herself wrote some of the articles, including one about the WPHS softball team.
This was “extra” work for all of the above, but they didn’t hesitate.
They all did it for the kids, so they could get some recognition in the paper.
As the fall sports season winds down, I wanted to give them recognition here and share with you the work they’ve done and say a hearty “thank you.” I know the athletes and parents appreciated seeing these stories and photos, and I sure did, too.
Also, in the words of Coach Grier that end every one of his articles, Go Panthers!
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.