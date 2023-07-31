I am responding to the July 12 article, “abortion surge from out-of-state clients” impacting Colorado “providers.” Is it “good,” something to be proud of, that Colorado is a destination state, a “safe haven” for abortion? In considering if this is “good,” we must consider what abortion actually IS. Abortion is not just a word; it has dire consequences. It’s been described in the literature as having a “yuck” factor –an understatement. As an Ob/Gyn doctor who performed abortions, I would clarify abortion is actually the intentional and brutal killing of an innocent human being. People voting for abortion must know what they are voting for. People are shocked to learn how the abortionist kills the baby and then removes him/ her from the uterus (abortionprocedures.org).

I became a doctor to save lives, yet I closed my heart and mind, and did what I was trained to do. In training, abortion was presented as “a hard choice,” and those who “really care about women” should “help them” by performing abortions – but we never talked about WHAT was being chosen, nor of the baby. Our goal was the health and life of both patients… except with abortion. It makes no sense.

Abortion is not healthcare. Changing definitions, changing the Hippocratic Oath, and using sanitized ambiguous words does not change the human right to life and protection, especially the most vulnerable. Preborn babies are humans in an early stage of continuous life-long development. There is no reason that justifies intentionally taking the life of an innocent human being.

Most people do not know that Colorado law allows:

Abortion to the moment of birth, no restrictions. Most women choosing later high-risk abortions do so for socioeconomic reasons, not medical problems.

No regulation or oversight for the safety of the women; no requirements for abortionists to be qualified by training and experience. The recently opened Pueblo abortion clinic advertised for providers “no experience necessary.”

Inadequate reporting of abortion data, complications and deaths

Girls as young as 12 years old, unable to legally consent to sex, can have abortions. This year democrat legislators removed parental notification. They attempted to add funding for minors, and provide transportation without parental knowledge; fortunately, this failed.

“What have I done?” came 15 years after the last abortion I performed. While grieving two babies lost to miscarriage, I realized: if my babies were valuable humans to grieve, so were the babies I aborted. Soon after, I heard of someone invited to watch an abortion, and her traumatic reaction. Memories of abortions rushed back. How could I have ever done that? Science reveals preborn babies can feel pain as early as 12 weeks. I had performed abortions up to about 18 weeks, and they felt it all.

In 2024, the abortion lobby will attempt to place the current Colorado law into the constitution, and attempt to add taxpayer funding. Please learn about abortion, and vote accordingly. Let’s make Colorado a safe haven for babies and mothers, a true good for Colorado.