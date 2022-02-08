In Teller County, Mueller State Park is a feast for the senses in all seasons.
In the spring and summer, wildflowers burst and streams provide the melody through meadows spotted with ponds and old homestead ruins. In fall, the park is a destination for aspen leaf peeping.
And in winter, the greatest sound is silence. Powder-packed woods glisten. Pikes Peak’s snow-streaked granite is most marvelous. This describes a recent experience on School Pond Trail.
It was a bluebird Sunday. And while we followed some cross-country ski tracks, we spotted no one. This solitude is a fairly regular occurrence at Mueller, where there’s plenty of room to spread out across 50 miles of trail spanning 5,000-plus acres. While modest in distance and elevation, School Pond Trail is a fine snapshot of the vast variety here.
From the parking lot, note the trail map depicting the loop. The route is clearly marked as “2” on posts along the way.
The wide path starts along a ridge lined by conifers, which clear for views out to jagged, distant peaks. Just ahead, the Pikes Peak massif looms large — a humbling sight that accompanies you for much of the trip.
The trail dips into a hollow and meets the namesake pond in less than a mile. Though, the feeling is true backcountry, as if you’ve ventured much farther to this idyllic scene tucked in the pocket of grassy slopes.
The trail rises plenty enough to get the heart rate up. At the top split, go left to continue the loop, following your first orange arrow back to the trailhead.
Trip log: 1.77 miles round trip, 331 feet elevation gain
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Getting there: Going west on U.S. 24, continue through Woodland Park. At the light in Divide, turn left for Colorado 67 south. Park entrance will be on the right. After pay kiosk, School Pond trailhead parking will be on your left, before the visitor center.
FYI: $9 day pass per vehicle. No dogs on trails. Foot, bike and horse trail. Snowy and icy in winter; bring traction. Day use 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
