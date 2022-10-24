I ran across an item in a 1900 newspaper that caused me to chuckle a bit.
We have lots of different kinds of railroad cars that pass through town. Currently the western lines — especially the Santa Fe and Union Pacific — are experiencing a famine of livestock cars. So great have been the shipments of cattle and sheep during the past few weeks, there are thousands of heads of stock awaiting shipments from which no cars can be obtained.
More cattle and sheep are being shipped from Colorado and New Mexico than ever before, and today it is not so much a question of which railroad shall get the business. Within the last two weeks, 30,000 head of sheep have been shipped out of Colorado to Kansas City, Omaha and Chicago. The cattle shipments have also been enormous, and the result is that the western ends of the roads are destitute of stock cars. Its been reported that the Santa Fe is short 2,000 cars needed to accommodate it increased patronage, and the Union Pacific is in the same fix.
One year ago, Santa Fe was leasing its stock cars to other lines, while today it cannot secure enough for its own purposes.
Historically, the Midland had stock cars, but found other uses for them when it was not shipping time. They even used them to carry ore from Cripple Creek. The railroad stopped shipping livestock over 30 years ago. The business was lost to trucks, ant the fact that not many animals are shipped that far anymore, with feed lots and big slaughter houses like up in Greeley. There was one in Pueblo for many years.
A railroader from 1890 would be quite surprise to see our modern trains, like 120-car coal trains, huge trains of truck trailers, and long strings of oil cars. What would they think of wind turbine train loads?! I hate to think what they would think of other modern conveniences, like diesel trains, radios and computers. An old "gandy dancer" might wonder at concrete ties and welded rail. And how about electric detectors along the tracks that talk to passing trains? Sometimes I wonder what changes the railroads will see in the next 75 to 100 years.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.