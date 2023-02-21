I’d like to share a tale of a rude awakening. It happened one night in June, 1903. The spot was Elkton, which is west of Victor on the old road to Cripple Creek near where the old Carlton Mill was built. The road is now well away from that spot with the current operations.

A fellow had moved into an old grocery store on the hill side below the Midland Terminal tracks. During the wee hours of the night, the Midland was doing some work at the Elkton Mine, which was west of town a bit. As one of the cars being moved into a spot where it could be loaded, it jumped the tracks. The engine was ahead of the car, and the coupler separated. The car rolled backward down hill, over a bridge toward Elkton.

Hanging on for his life was the train’s conductor, John Bishop. He had been up on the car’s walkway on the top of the car, but when the car left the rails he fell flat on the roof. A “grab iron” saved him from being thrown onto the ground, some 15 to 20 feet below.

Before Bishop could get back on his feet, the car crashed into a building. The car splintered one side of the place and stopped as it hit an interior wall. A gent happened to live in that building, and this was his bedroom! His bed was thrown across the room by the car, and he escaped any harm — but the room’s contents were crushed.

Conductor Bishop was thrown onto the floor, breaking his shoulder and suffering some internal damage. The resident of the place was able to summon help, and the scene was under control in a few minutes.

When it was daylight, the freight car was removed and the building was declared a total loss. The railroad paid for the damage, but when it was repaired the location was relocated a ways further from the track — which was probably a good idea! Years later, this was the spot of a huge cave in, but by then the old building was long gone.

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.