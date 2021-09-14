4353687 (1).jpg

“Golden Sunrise”

 Gavin Walters

Photographers found so many things they appreciated as “Quintessential Colorado” that 618 of those photos were submitted for the annual photo contest that concluded Aug. 31.

They pointed their cameras toward the mountains and skies, the wildlife and the seasons, flowers and trees, skiers and folks on the water.

The professionals at Mike’s Camera chose 20 of those photos of the Centennial State.

Voters on the website, meanwhile, chose one of the hundreds submitted as their favorite. JoEllen Stewart’s “Rocky Mountain Goat, Mt. Evans, Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out” earned her the top prize, a $500 Mike’s Camera gift certificate. Photography is her hobby.

The 20 photos selected by Mike’s Camera brought photographers $25 gift certificates and are featured on gazette.com along with the grand prize winner.

The contest was sponsored by Mike’s Camera and The Gazette. Keep scrolling below to see the winners.

4353712.jpg

Gavin Walters “Sun and Storm”
4354432.jpg

John Mason “Aspens”
4355479.jpg

Arthur Crawford “December Garden”
4361947 (2).jpg

David Scott “Rocky Mountain Goat Family”
4362386.jpg

Robert Handshuh “Frost in the Garden”
4363613.jpg

“Snowy Night”
4365313.jpg

“Road Trip!”
4365332.jpg

“Sunrise at the Garden”
4365601.jpg

Robert Parham “Eagle and Castles”
4365646.jpg

Robert Parham “Garden Rams”
4369381.jpg

Steven Leonard “April Fool’s Day in Colorado”
4372919.jpg

“Portal”
4382900.jpg

“Follow the Yellow Brick Road”
4389821.jpg

Linda Watkins “Fall at Cottonwood Lake”
4394420.jpg

“Driveway Sledding”
4394444.jpg

“Long’s Peak RMNP”
4400062.jpg

“The Stillness of Morning”
4404412 (1).jpg

“Maroon Bells”
4404418 (1).jpg

“Waterfalls”
2021 quintessential winner photo 2.jpg

2021 Quintessential Colorado photo contest winner, “Rocky Mountain Goat, Mt. Evans, Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out”

Tags

Load comments