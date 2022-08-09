In the June 29 issue of this paper, Carrol Harvey wrote a column ("Revisionist history"), where she accused Mr. Jameson Dion of revisionist history, which is a thinly veiled way of accusing him of lying. I will avoid making the same accusation of Ms. Harvey and assume she is unaware of the facts when it comes to recent history concerning the Woodland Park School District.
In her piece, Ms. Harvey asserts that it was Dr. Mathew Neal, the school superintendent, that eliminated the child mask mandate, and not the school board. This is not correct. While the administration did announce a lifting of the mask policy in July of 2022 as a result of the governor lifting the remaining health orders, the administration continued to force masks on children when COVID cases in the school reached a certain threshold. On Nov. 1, 2021, the district's “Covid Response Team” sent an email to all parents in the district announcing that masks would be required if three positive cases were recorded in a 14-day period. As a result of this policy, masks were forced on children at the high school and even on elementary students at Columbine. Any parent that has children in the district would distinctly remember receiving notice from the school during certain time periods up until our new board was sworn in, stating that their child would be required to wear a mask.
Ms. Harvey’s statements on the past sales tax increase and it’s distribution also seem uninformed. The 2016 ballot issue that Woodland Park voters approved by a 60/40 ratio, “provide(d) funds to be used exclusively for the benefit of the Woodland park School District RE-2 for educational purposes”, “including” and “such as” the items Carrol specified. The allocation was in no way exclusive to those items and no serious person would interpret the initiative in such a way. Merit Academy, since being chartered, is part of RE-2. The Merit Academy families pay taxes in the district just like the families with kids in the other district schools. How can Ms. Harvey assert that we as the public should look at two students in the RE-2 and support the one wearing green and black but the one in red, white and blue doesn’t deserve the same support?
In regard to the sensitive subject policy, Dr. Neal stated in a Feb. 1, 2022 KRDO report that “the district already had a version of this policy, but it was never this 'expansive.’" The new policy is indeed the most expansive of any past sensitive subject policies, and even includes a parents' bill of rights. It’s important to note that past policies failed to prevent divisive topics being taught within the walls of the WPSD. This new policy expansion was needed and is clearly significant.
I can agree with Carrol on one thing though: when evaluating the actions of these directors the public should indeed be using facts. Facts were not present in her article.
Mick Bates is a resident within the boundaries of WPSD.