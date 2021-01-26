Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns to be written by a rotation of city of Woodland Park staff.
The Woodland Park community has mercifully turned the page on a traumatic 2020. Naturally, life looks much different now than it did this time last year. While the changes we have all experienced are painful, with them come new opportunities.
As the employees of the city of Woodland Park, we are using the disruption of 2020 to take a fresh look at how we do business. Namely, we are choosing to renew our focus on how earn and keep your trust.
Preserving the trust of those we serve is more important than ever. Our community will face unprecedented challenges in the coming months. Our residents and local economy are still reckoning with the fallout from COVID-19. We are carefully weighing the role of growth in our future. We are balancing delivery of high-quality services while making the most effective and efficient use of each taxpayer dollar.
Our city government cannot and should not address these and other challenges in a vacuum. For Woodland Park to prosper, the city and community must work together. As with any relationship built on trust, the city must regularly share information important to the community and be willing to receive feedback.
To that end, the city of Woodland Park is taking several steps to better engage its community. Going forward, the city will not just inform residents what is going on but involve them in important projects and collaborate with them to solve the most complex challenges.
As a first step, we have launched a new online engagement platform called What’s Up Woodland Park to make it easier for the city and community to interact on important projects. What’s Up is intended to give absolutely everyone in our community the chance to learn about city projects while providing feedback on their own schedule. Busy families can share about their experiences with a recreation program in between running errands or after kids go to bed. Those commuting up and down US 24 can take a few minutes during lunch to log their thoughts on road construction projects. What’s Up is a complement to traditional engagement methods like city council meetings and town halls. We ask that all folks reading this take a few moments to join the conversation on What’s Up.
Second, we will begin work on the city’s new comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan itself is the best opportunity for all residents and organizations in our community to share their vision for what our city should look like over the next five to 10 years. Those interested in participating will find doing so simple and convenient, as there will be many ways to get involved. One way is through the What’s Up Woodland Park platform. More traditional methods of being heard, like town halls and surveys, will be available as well. More information about the comprehensive plan and how to get involved will be coming in February.
Third, we are working to improve financial transparency by making the budget easier to understand. For example, we will use plain language to bring valuable context to the numbers in the budget document. Adding narrative can better demonstrate how the city is achieving the outcomes that matter to residents. Similarly, the budget will clearly identify the city’s financial priorities several years into the future through inclusion of long-term operating and capital project plans. The city is currently developing each of these items for the coming budget cycle.
Finally, readers of The Courier will also see regular columns from city staff in this space. The columns are intended to proactively bring awareness and clarity to timely issues facing our shared community. They are one more way we will make the city more accessible.
My personal goal is that we as city employees earn your trust for the greater benefit of all of Woodland Park. We are part of this community. We are your neighbors; we share the grocery store aisles, roads, parks and schools with you. Our employees truly are passionate public servants excited to serve you.
We look forward to building a positive relationship with you in the future. We hope you’ll take the next steps with us toward that goal.
Michael Lawson is the acting city manager and assistant city manager for the city of Woodland Park. Michael has worked in city government for 14 years, serving in multiple roles for the cities of Woodland Park and Aurora, Colorado and San Diego, California. He has a Master’s of Public Administration from University of Colorado Denver and is affiliate faculty for Colorado Christian University. He can be reached at mlawson@city-woodlandpark.org or 719-687-5200.