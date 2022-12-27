When Colorado Springs officials contemplated recreation in a previously undiscovered portion of North Cheyenne Cañon Park, they started by reimagining a trail mostly known by mountain bikers. That was Daniels Pass, which steeply descended from a saddle down to the park’s road — too steep, thought erosion-worried planners.
Now, since reconfiguration finished in 2021, Daniels Pass steadily rises via switchbacks. Now downhill bikers share the corridor with hikers and runners, all of them perhaps more interested in the greater adventure the trail affords than the trail itself.
From the road, Daniels Pass leads up to a junction for the 3-plus mile Sweetwater Canyon Trail. There’s a short spur, too, to the top of Mount Muscoco, and an additional section of Daniels Pass leading to Gold Camp Road (from where most bikers come to catch this downhill).
Here, we spotlight the trek up to that junction. We’ll let you choose your own adventure from there. A map is posted at the top; you can also find one on the city’s website.
A dozen parking spots are arranged at the pulloff marked #21 along the park road. Across the road, a foot bridge spans over the creek into the enchanting, lichen-spotted woods.
The trail rises and rolls around massive boulders, higher to views of the canyon mouth and the far plains rolling beyond. In close to a mile, it meets the Bruin Trail, which runs a little more than a half mile to the Bruin Inn Picnic Area.
In another half-mile up, Daniels Pass reaches the well-marked junction. It’s right toward Gold Camp Road, left to start the longer Sweetwater Canyon Trail, which gently tours more of the woods and boasts views of Cheyenne Mountain.
Trip log: 2.71 miles round trip (out and back), 503 feet elevation gain up
Getting there: From the Starsmore Discovery Center at the entrance to the park on North Cheyenne Canyon Road, drive about two miles to pulloff No. 21, up from the Mount Cutler trailhead.
FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30; 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1-Oct. 31. Non-motorized trail. Dogs on leash. Icy in winter; wear traction.
