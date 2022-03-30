In October 1901, the Colorado and Southern made their fastest trip to Colorado Springs from Pueblo. Today, we can easily drive from Colorado Springs to Pueblo in about half an hour, even in the worst weather, but how did the train do?
A special train would bring Pueblo officials of the Woodmen of the World to Colorado City’s dedication of the new meeting hall. It was run as a second section to the normal Colorado and Southern train to Denver, which ran ahead of it by several minutes.
The Colorado Springs station on the Santa Fe is 42 miles north of the Pueblo station, normally traveled in an hour and 15 minutes, including a stop at Fountain. The trip was the C&S’s trial run of a new express service to Denver. The locomotive was a big new passenger engine, No. 322, recently added to their equipment. In Pueblo the locomotive picked up three coaches and a baggage car, along with several officials of the C&S. It left Pueblo’s Union Station at five minutes to seven in the evening. The train crew, as well as the passengers, were highly excited in anticipation of the trip.
The trip is uphill all the way. The train did not stop until it reached the Santa Fe yards in Colorado Springs. The fastest time — 70 mph — was clocked between Pinon and Hull, about where the Nixon power plant is today. This speed had never been done on this section of track. It was noted that the train did slow down twice on the trip, one of the times being as it passed through Fountain. At Colorado Springs, a Colorado Midland locomotive took two of the cars to Colorado City, for the carriage trip to the new meeting hall building. The rest of the train continued on to Denver at normal speed.
The trip had taken 42 minutes, a mile-a-minute speed! When the railroad started running their express between Denver and Pueblo, the trip was three hours, including the only stop at Colorado Springs.
Previous to this date, the record was 55 minutes for the trip made by a Denver and Rio Grande train rushing firemen to a big fire that burned much of Colorado Springs in 1898. This fire, called “The Antlers Fire” burned nearly 12 blocks of the city before it was put under control.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is a historian and railroad enthusiast. The Pikes Peak region native has written books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.