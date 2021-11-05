Emma Bissue, Michelle Miller's class, Gateway Elementary.jpg

Emma Bissue, a member Michelle Miller's kindergarten class, at Gateway Elementary, picks a hefty pumpkin during the pumpkin giveaway at Venetucci Farms in Colorado Springs.

Hailey Lays, a student in Amy Walker's class at Gateway Elementary, picks out her pumpkin Oct. 29 at Venetucci Farms in Colorado Springs. Kindergarteners from Columbine and Gateway Elementary schools in Woodland Park visited historic Venetucci Farms. The visit included Catamount Institute’s "pumpkin training," where students participated in story time, created greenhouses, did the seed to plant dance and of course, received a free pumpkin.

Kindergarten students from Gateway and Columbine elementary schools in the Woodland Park School District spent a recent morning among the pumpkins at Venetucci Farm Pumpkin Patch in Colorado Springs.

Each child received a free pumpkin as part of an annual pumpkin giveaway to area kindergartens. This year more than 2,000 free pumpkins were given away to kindergartners throughout the Pikes Peak region. The pumpkins are purchased from Milberger Farms in Pueblo.

Noah Calhoun, a member of Mrs. Maruszak's class at Columbine Elementary, waters his greenhouse during an Oct. 29 visit to Venetucci Farms.

The Oct. 29 visit was sponsored by Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation (PPREF), Gather Mountain Blooms and Catamount Institute, who welcomed kindergartens from the region to visit the farm at 5210 S. US. Highway 85, Colorado Springs.

Hank Gagnon, from Mrs. Wallace's class at Columbine Elementary, works on his "greenhouse" project Oct. 29 at Venetucci Farms in Colorado Springs.

PPREF, which inherited Venetucci Farm in 2006, honored the legacy of the 50-year pumpkin giveaway started by Nick and Bambi Venetucci, and in adherence to Nick's rule required each child to carry their own pumpkin back to the field trip vehicle.

 “We are excited to be back on the farm, celebrating this beloved community tradition. Students, and teachers, often share memories from years past of bringing home a pumpkin from Venetucci Farm,” said Sam Clark, PPREF executive director, in a news release.

Many Gateway Elementary visitors wore their Halloween costumes on the Oct. 29 visit to Venetucci Farms.

The farm visit included Catamount Institute’s standards-based science curriculum to students receiving a pumpkin including a pumpkin patch book list and science worksheet, the release stated.

Columnbine Elementary kindergarten students pose for a group photo during their Oct. 29, 2021 field trip to Venetucci Farms in Colorado Springs.

