Kindergarten students from Gateway and Columbine elementary schools in the Woodland Park School District spent a recent morning among the pumpkins at Venetucci Farm Pumpkin Patch in Colorado Springs.
Each child received a free pumpkin as part of an annual pumpkin giveaway to area kindergartens. This year more than 2,000 free pumpkins were given away to kindergartners throughout the Pikes Peak region. The pumpkins are purchased from Milberger Farms in Pueblo.
The Oct. 29 visit was sponsored by Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation (PPREF), Gather Mountain Blooms and Catamount Institute, who welcomed kindergartens from the region to visit the farm at 5210 S. US. Highway 85, Colorado Springs.
PPREF, which inherited Venetucci Farm in 2006, honored the legacy of the 50-year pumpkin giveaway started by Nick and Bambi Venetucci, and in adherence to Nick's rule required each child to carry their own pumpkin back to the field trip vehicle.
“We are excited to be back on the farm, celebrating this beloved community tradition. Students, and teachers, often share memories from years past of bringing home a pumpkin from Venetucci Farm,” said Sam Clark, PPREF executive director, in a news release.
The farm visit included Catamount Institute’s standards-based science curriculum to students receiving a pumpkin including a pumpkin patch book list and science worksheet, the release stated.