I recently had a call from a railroad collector friend of mine. He was told a story about a railroad pass, but he did not really believe it. I had to tell him, as far as I know the story is true, as I had read about it in a 1907 Leadville newspaper!
A railroad pass was a little business card-sized card that allowed the holder to ride for free on a train. In most cases these were given to officials of friendly railroads, and even allowed them to bring their family or even their own private railroad car. Gen. William Jackson Palmer each year received dozens of these cards, or passes. They have become quite collectable.
This particular pass was unique because of the purpose, and who it was issued to. This pass, which may not be in someone’s collection, was probably lost or worn out. The pass was issued by the Colorado Midland railway in 1907 to Mr. William Goat.
It was noted to be a “lifetime” pass. It actually came in a little leather carrier, because Mr. Goat did not have any pockets. He lived in the mountains high above Leadville. His job in life was with a herd of sheep, but he seemed to occasionally desire the lights of the city. He had slipped onto Midland trains as they were stopped on the mountain pass. The crew, when they saw him were more concerned for his safety than his fare. They told the tale often enough that the officials in Leadville obtained permission for the pass. the pass became more of an official recognition. He would travel to both Leadville and Basalt, usually once in town he headed for the railroad’s dining house for a fine meal. This usually consisted of scraps from the crew in the kitchen!
You see, and I bet you are way ahead of me, Mr. Goat was just that, a goat! Somehow he had learned to jump onto trains. In addition to that he even learned they could take him home when he wanted to go. Nothing was said about his owner, who presumably know of his travels. I can imagine the remarks from the train crews of this passenger who liked a bit of city life.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.