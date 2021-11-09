FLORISSANT • Convenience and liquor store, gas station and a place to sip a cup of coffee and chat awhile, Evergreen Station is a stop on the road with a nostalgic beat. There’s even one of those old-fashioned phone booths outside. And it works!
Opened in 1939 as a retail store, with a service garage added in 1975 for the Four Mile fire department, the location has served a variety of needs. In 1983, High County EMS ambulance used the garage.
Tony and Nancy Radecki bought the property in 2000 after Cal and Margarita Owens had established the business as a convenience store. The Radeckis have made the bittersweet decision that it’s time to sell.
The property, on 2.5 acres, includes the grocery and liquor stores, a craft shop, two gas pumps, a two-car garage a large parking lot and a house in back. “It’s time for somebody with new vision and energy,” Nancy said.
In a county where real estate attracts people from all over the nation, the little store distinguishes the area with its down-home ambiance. “Our clerks are something between service people and therapists,” Tony said.
In emergencies, Evergreen Station is key to communication, particularly during those early months of the pandemic shutdowns. “People were hesitant to go into town,” Tony said. “They were traveling much less, so they came here.”
Like every other store in the nation, Evergreen Station attracted customers searching for toilet paper during the height of the pandemic, both on the shelves and in the restroom. “Our restroom is highly used,” Nancy said, adding that the amenity is supposed to be for customers only. She smiles and Tony shrugs.
While it may appear to be in the proverbial middle of nowhere, adjacent to a llama farm, Evergreen Station is in a strategic location halfway between Florissant and Cripple Creek. As well, the intersection at county roads 1 and 11 is on the Gold Belt Scenic Byway Tour and is a popular stopover for tourists.
A place where all the locals know your name, the station doubles as emergency headquarters, especially when there’s a fire. “People call here to get the reports,” Tony said.
During the Hayman Fire that started in June 2002, Tony kept the store open, getting a pass from the Teller County sheriff to travel on roads closed to the public. “We were on evacuation notice for about 14 hours,” Tony said. “We had two sheriff’s briefings with way over 100 people here.”
The Radeckis get a kick out of the variety of customers, from the distinctly rural/independent type to those whose threads speak of other career paths.
Tony, who recently put in a new floor in the liquor store in another part of the building, felt the results on his knees for quite some time. “If you hire somebody to do all the work, you’re going to be poor,” he said, by way of explanation.
The Radeckis are merchants reminiscent of the old days when places like Evergreen Station doubled as community centers. To enhance the camaraderie inherent to the station, Nancy recently built a Little Free Library outside. There anyone can take a book or leave a book.
And where else can a customer find a phone booth where calls are on the house? “People can call anywhere from the booth,” Tony said,
With 21 years of memories, the Radeckis are emotional about putting the business on the market, a place where they raised their four sons. “Our boys definitely learned how to work,” Nancy said.
In gratitude to the community, the Radeckis hosted a barbecue at the station on Halloween.