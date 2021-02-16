Two big questions surrounding the pandemic are how and when elementary and secondary schools are going to be able to return to all-the-time in-person classes.
With pandemic-related deaths and new cases showing signs of a (dare I say promising) downturn just last week, according to New York Times data, it seems prudent to start planning for the (hopefully) not-so-distant future, where kids can return to full-time, in-person schooling.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released “robust, science-based guidelines to keep students and educators safe from the coronavirus in K-12 school buildings,” according to the National Education Association. Read the full CDC “Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Mitigation” here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/operation-strategy.html
The Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education in Monument discussed a return to in-person learning this month. District superintendent Dr. KC Somers stated during a board meeting that although it’s “like trying to read a crystal ball,” the leadership is anticipating the state of Colorado to move to the less stringent COVID status in coming weeks.
“Recommendations at the state level, and within the grid itself, it’s very clearly articulated at Yellow, in-person learning is suggested,” Somers said. “If we can move back, then we probably should.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the government’s top public health experts, supports re-opening schools under the latest CDC guidelines.
“I would back the CDC recommendations because that is really based on data … we need to try and get the children back to school and that’s the goal of President Biden that in the next 100 days to get the K to eights back in school,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show Feb. 11.
D-38 leadership discussed a possible return to in-person learning as early as Feb. 22, but Somers said in more likelihood that return date could fall after the district’s spring break, slated for March 22-26.
The later timeframe would help to ensure that those teachers who wish to receive the COVID vaccine — up to 80%, according to Somers — would be able to complete both doses. Also, it would give the district more time to figure out how the return to in-person classes will work.
“We anticipated some families won’t be totally comfortable returning,” Somers said. “And we may still allow them to access courses through synchronous learning.”
Of course, it’s not just D-38 having this conversation. It’s every school district.
While some students may thrive with remote learning, experts have stated in-person learning is the precedent for academic success. And it’s also been deemed relatively safe for kids to congregate in schools, while taking precautions, even while the pandemic is ongoing.
“It’s less likely for a child to get infected in the school setting than if they were just in the community,” Fauci said on MSNBC.
In a November interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Fauci said “Obviously, you don’t have one size fits all. But as I said in the past, the default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school, or to get them back to school.”
NEA President Becky Pringle echoed that sentiment Friday on NEA.org: “Schools should be the safest place in any community. Now that we have clear CDC guidance, state and local decision makers need to be able to look educators, students, and parents in the eyes and ensure that they are safe with full confidence.”
The NEA said the latest CDC guidance “calls for ‘layering’ five mitigation strategies that are essential to safe delivery of in-person instruction. All five measures must be in place ‘to provide the greatest level of protection.’”
The five strategies are:
• Requiring the “universal and correct use of masks” by everyone in all settings;
• Strictly enforcing physical distancing of at least six feet if community transmission rates are substantial or high and to “the greatest extent possible” where rates are lower;
• Requiring hand-washing and respiratory etiquette and providing the necessary supplies and training;
• Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, which includes disinfection and ventilation;
• Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine.
However, because not all American schools have been created or funded equally, this initiative is going to take a significant investment to level the “learning field” amongst U.S. schools.
“Plans for safe delivery of in-person instruction in K-12 schools must consider efforts to promote fair access to healthy educational environments for students and staff,” the CDC says.
Pringle, the NEA president, says, “We must also recognize that CDC standards still aren’t being met in too many of our schools. Many schools, especially those attended by Black, brown, indigenous, and poor white students, have severely outdated ventilation systems and no testing or tracing programs. Leaders cannot pick and choose which guidelines to follow and which students get resources to keep them safe.”
It’ll take action at the federal level to make it happen, along with significant funding, to get schools on the same page, she said.
This is why the NEA is calling for passage of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package currently being debated in Congress. Also on the table are issues such as paid sick leave and additional stimulus payments.
The portion of funds dedicated to schools “will help reduce class sizes and modify spaces to comply with social distancing, modernize HVAC systems, hire more school custodians, nurses, and counselors, facilitate social distancing on school transportation services, and put in place testing, tracking, and tracing programs,” states the NEA.
It’s up to voters to urge our representatives to support the proposal. If you choose to reach out to your representative, you can do that here: https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/new-from-nea/nea-cdc-guidance-good-first-step-now-its-time-action?utm_source=edaction&utm_medium=email.
Michelle Karas is the editor of this publication and the three other Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.