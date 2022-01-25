After Teller County was carved out of the western portion of El Paso County and the northern portion of Fremont County in 1899, there was a plan for yet another county to be created — Holt County. That plan did not come to pass, so do not check your Colorado map for it, but I will tell you that story.
Teller County had almost as many residents when it was formed as it does today (just under 25,000, according to the 2020 census), but back then nearly every one lived in the Cripple Creek District. The area planned to be Holt County was different. The residents in the area were mainly ranchers and farmers. Yes, Holt County was to be out on the plains. The reason those residents wanted out of El Paso County was taxes. The people there felt that they were not getting a fair share of what the county was collecting. They had plenty of “needs,” but except for the fact that the county fair was in Calhan, they were not seeing much from Colorado Springs’ collections.
The proposed county was not going to be cut from just El Paso County, but from surrounding counties. The county seat was to be Calhan. It would go west to between Falcon and Peyton, east to almost Limon, and then south to make a rough square. Elbert was to suffer, as well as El Paso County. It was felt that if they cut away the main population centers to the west, their taxes would go down. There were great arguments between the little towns, mainly along the Rock Island and Union Pacific railroads, since they most likely were started by the rail lines. Some wanted it, others did not like the idea. The year 1909 would be a challenge to these communities.
House Bill 338 was introduced by Lam Gammon of El Paso County. He lived in the area just outside Calhan, and was one of the few El Paso County representatives from the plains rather than the mountains. The residents he represented either loved the idea or hated it.
I am not sure if the politica parties are the same as we have today, but it seems the differences crossed party lines. When the issue finally came to a vote, Mr. Gammon was soundly defeated. Holt County would never be.
We know that Teller County had had its ups and downs, but generally still stands proud.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.