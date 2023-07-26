Do you wanna fly, soar, be thrilled to your core, and see unbeatable scenery? Head to the iconic and historic Royal Gorge Bridge & Park for the best day ever!

In July my husband Ron and I took our 15-year-old granddaughter, Tess Mayer, to the Royal Gorge to make some memories. Her assessment: “There is something for everyone, and just walking across the bridge is a ride itself”.

Parking is a snap, and the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is easy-as-pie to navigate. Once we got our tickets at the visitor center, we decided our first thrill would be strolling across the 1,257 wooden planks that span the Royal Gorge. Built in 1929, this historic structure is 1,260 feet long and suspended 956 feet above the Arkansas River at the highest point.

The bridge is truly a marvel of construction that has survived almost 100 years of harsh Colorado weather, and a devastating fire in 2013. Built to withstand 125 mph winds, you can feel the bridge bounce and sway a bit as you walk across it.

Looking over the mesh metal sides deep into the gorge will set your heart to thumping and your knees to shaking. Tess kept teasing me to look down through the planks as some of them have 1-2 inch gaps between them. Yikes! The Arkansas River flows far below, and the tracks of the Royal Gorge Route Railroad closely parallel the river. We were treated to views of the sightseeing train stopped on the tracks and whitewater rafts zipping through the rapids almost 1,000 feet below us.

Next on the agenda was the Cloudscraper Zip Line. Whoopie!! Two people at a time are harnessed into separate swings, and launched over the side of the granite wall to zip across the gorge. Tess said: “The Zip Line is fast enough that you’re not just sitting there, but slow enough that you can still take in the views”. Ron noted that the ride is truly “novice-friendly, relaxing, and amazing because of the panoramic views." There’s nothing to fear, but you have to look fast, as the ride is over quickly.

To return back to the other side for more attractions we hopped on the Aerial Gondolas. These enclosed cars that give you the same views as the Zip Line, but via a much tamer conveyance. Some people even had their dogs with them. The park is dog friendly,and also has a kennel available.

Now it was time to ride the “big one." Ron and I couldn’t resist a flight on the Royal Rush Skycoaster. Ron proclaimed it was a “thrillorama.” The ride not only gives you a birds-eye view of the gorge but is a complete adrenaline rush. It can be described as a combination of sky diving and hang gliding, complete with a hair-raising freefall. Yep - we kept our eyes wide open. You don’t want to miss the stunning views as you fly at up to 50 mph out over the edge of the gorge. Ron and I relished feeling like those daredevil stunt performers The Flying Wallendas!

On to the theatre to attend the birds of prey show, where we were treated to an up-close perspective of a variety of raptors. A falcon zoomed over our heads practically touching our hair. A great horned owl stared us down from a few feet away. The excellent presenter promised we would learn a few things about birds that we did not know, and she was right!

Did you know birds have a very limited sense of smell?

Next we watched the fine video that describes the history of the gorge, including the building of the bridge and the 2013 Royal Gorge Fire. Dinosaurs roamed the area over 100 million years ago. Evidence remains that Native Americans hunted and camped within the sheltering granite walls for thousands of years prior to the arrival of miners and explorers. It’s hard to imagine what it was like for the 80 hardy men who spent 7 months in 1929 constructing America’s highest suspension bridge out of steel and wood.

On June 11, 2013 a raging wildfire, fueled by strong winds, destroyed 90% of the Royal Gorge Park buildings and rides. Thankfully the bridge itself was spared with only minor damage.

Within just 14 months, the park was reopened with a brand-new visitor center and rides. The park truly did rise from the ashes to a very grateful public.

Although our visit was complete after one last walk over the bridge to the parking lot, there were a few areas we did not explore. The 3-story Tommy Knocker Playground will keep the little ones well entertained as they run off some energy, ride Daisy’s Carousel, and pan for gold.

The Via Ferrata Course offers a thrilling hiking and rock climbing adventure. There are plenty of beverage and snack options available. We noted the tantalizing aroma wafting from the Bridge View BBQ.

The three of us agreed that a visit to the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is a fabulous way to spend a fun and adventurous day. Whether you are looking to score points with your kids or grandkids, or to just have a magical day, it can’t be beat!

For further information: royalgorgebridge.com