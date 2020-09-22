We marked a milestone of sorts this month. We’ve survived six months with the pandemic and related restrictions. The impact of COVID-19 on the past half a year has been both devastating and inspirational.
I’ll sum up the former:
Globally, more than 942,000 people have died of the virus out of nearly 30 million cases.
Nearly 200,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including more than 2,000 residents of the state of Colorado.
In the U.S., more than 6.5 million have been sickened by the virus, which has been shown to have lasting health effects. More than 30,000 new cases a day are diagnosed in our country.
In Teller County (as of Sept. 10), there have been 4 deaths and 166 cases (about 10% of those hospitalized), with 739 people tested, per Teller County Public Health.
In El Paso County (as of Sept. 16), there have been 165 COVID deaths, 6,574 cases, 559 hospitalizations, 5,965 people recovered and a total of 92,202 tests administered, per El Paso County Public Health.
Unemployment in the U.S. is up – 8.4% (as of Sept. 4), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Colorado’s unemployment rate is 7.4%.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was lower last week than the previous week, at 860,000, per the Department of Labor. “The government also said that 12.6 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, down nearly 1 million from 13.4 million the previous week,” the DOL reported.
The global economy and the U.S. economy have suffered in the past six months. Businesses small and large have shuttered and have furloughed or laid off many workers.
As of May 2, more than 100,000 small businesses shuttered permanently since the pandemic escalated in March, according to a study by researchers at the University of Illinois, Harvard Business School, Harvard University and the University of Chicago.
The restaurant industry has been hit hard, and 3% of U.S. restaurant operators have gone out of business, according to the National Restaurant Association.
The college student population has been highly affected, with many schools (including Colorado College, locally) quickly shifting to online classes for the time-being after outbreaks on campus.
Calls to suicide prevention lines have skyrocketed, while health experts are concerned about signs of rising alcohol and drug use, poorer diets, and a lack of exercise among those staying and working at home
On the “positive” side:
The best scientists in the world are working on a vaccine.
Carbon emissions are down globally and with manufacturing and air travel grinding to a halt, air pollution has decreased (with the exception of recent wildfires across the West and globally).
U.S. interest rates will likely stay near zero for several years, the Federal Reserve has indicated.
The housing market, at least in the Pikes Peak region, has remained strong.
Used car sales have been boosted in the U.S. because fewer people want to use public transportation and risk the virus.
(I struggle to find a wealth of “positives” here.)
“The COVID-19 pandemic is considered as the most crucial global health calamity of the century and the greatest challenge that the humankind faced since the 2nd World War,” states a recent article on ScienceDirect.com.
The article goes on to state “Compared to other diseases and their respective burdens, COVID-19 is likely to cause as much or greater human suffering than other contagious diseases in the whole world.”
Basically, the good news is that humans are adaptable. We’ve learned to work and study from home. We’ve taken precautions to protect ourselves. We’ve taken steps to limit the transmission of the virus, such as wearing face coverings in public and washing our hands more frequently.
As we approach our seventh month of pandemic survival, we should ask ourselves what we want the outcome(s) of this time of limitations to be.
What can we change — in our lives, our communities, our government — to make for a better future, where there are more “positives”?
