With the recent thorough evaluation and difficult decision regarding the viability of the Merit Academy charter school application, the Board of Education felt it necessary to communicate and emphasize our commitment to the youth/families in our community, to our taxpayers and to the school district we serve.
You can be certain that the Board did not take the responsibility of this decision lightly (for more details see the Resolution on the WPSD website, wpsdk12.org). We are a diverse Board representing a diverse community. Our passion for the youth in the Woodland Park community and our understanding and empathy for different viewpoints is what makes us strong and truly representative to the values, beliefs, and priorities of our community.
Throughout the evaluation of the Merit Academy application, we heard from District personnel, parents of current District students, parents of past District students, parents that live in our District but choose to send their children to other private or public schools, parents that home school their children, grandparents, students, and business owners. If anything, this process has provided a wonderful opportunity for a community outreach. We are grateful for all the letters we received. They had a great impact on us as they were insightful, concerning, and passionate representing all sides of this decision.
We understand the passion and the desire for more choice in the District. We also know that it is not realistic to think we can meet every need for every family/child in the community. However, we are as our vision states, “A Place of Becoming,” and we are always striving to become better.
We have received community feedback regarding our educational programs, primarily Summit Learning Program, throughout this past year. We recognize the need to continually assess our educational programs, but with the impact of the COVID pandemic on the educational systems nationwide these past nine months, we solely focused on educating our students in these most unique circumstances.
We could not be more proud of the District staff for their flexibility, hard work and dedication to make this difficult year as successful as it has been. With light at the end of COVID tunnel, the District will move forward by continuing to evaluate our educational programs and opportunities to ensure that every child is receiving the best education possible.
We ask for your support as we continue to work hard to make WPSD the best choice for the families that live in our amazing community. We have an exciting opportunity and a critical job in front of us to bring in a new Superintendent who will lead us forward.
Please continue to offer feedback and suggestions to your school leaders, District administration and the Board of Education.
Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education.