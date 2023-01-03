A friend reminded me of the concept of giving oneself grace last week.
A single mother, she and her baby have both been sick in recent weeks. In addition to being physically exhausted, she’s mentally weary. But she wisely said recognizes she needs to give herself some grace to get back to a better place.
We talked about that as I was gathering my thoughts to write this column.
I think grace is a beautiful word to start out the new year. It has many definitions. There’s biblical grace, “a virtue coming from God,” as Merriam-Webster defines it. But also there are several synonyms, such as approval, mercy and privilege.
“Reprieve” is another of Webster’s definitions.
It’s also what my last name translates to in Greek. My ancestry isn’t Greek, but I’d like to adopt that part!
“Grace” is also it’s the name of a song I like by Marcus Mumford. It’s “just giving it time,” he sings, and it’s “like a river.”
The meaning of grace I’d like to channel here is a blend of all the above — a sort of kindess, consideration and forgiveness.
The concept may be applied to oneself, giving yourself a break, so to speak, and also to others. It can help us to recognize and move on from the uncertainty of the last couple of years, and help us to embrace starting over in the new year, with a new mindset.
2022 was a year of some uncertainty, and rebuilding for me as I recovered from two surgeries, to repair a “loose ankle” and remove a dysfunctional thyroid, respectively. I learned to give myself a lot of grace through the process of getting my strength and energy back ... twice. It often wasn’t easy to give myself the time and space that I needed, but it was necessary. Slowly and surely, I did recover and regroup.
Our personal interpretations of grace and how we apply it evolve over time.
American poet Walt Whitman wrote this of grace in his famous “Leaves of Grass,”
“YOUTH, large, lusty, loving—youth full of grace, force, fascination, Do you know that Old Age may come after you with equal grace, force, fascination?”
Can we give ourselves a reprieve, show ourselves and others some mercy as we begin 2023?
We can try.
