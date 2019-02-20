A response both compassionate and cost-effective, the Mental Health Assessment Program (MAP) is an alternative to a “911” emergency situation escalated by sirens, flashing lights, cops, firefighters and paramedics. And the ambulance.
“So you would take the patient down the hill (via) the most expensive form of transport to the single-most expensive destination,” said James McLaughlin, captain of the MAP team, whose services are provided by Ute Pass Regional Health Service District. “That meant a person in a behavioral-health crisis would sit in the emergency room, not an optimal environment, for as much as 72 hours. As a nation we’re wondering why our health costs are so high.”
In the assessment program, McLaughlin and his team respond to emergencies in a vehicle expressly for people experiencing a mental-health crisis. No ambulance, no flashing lights, only paramedics trained to identify the genesis of the emergency.
Colorado Springs Health Foundation funded the $52,751 vehicle, a 2016 Toyota 4Runner.
The program stems from an idea proposed by Tim Dienst, executive director of the district, formerly the Ute Pass Regional Ambulance, several years ago. McLaughlin was tasked to lead the program. “So why can’t we utilize the time when we aren’t running 911 calls to serve an under-served population?” McLaughlin said.
With MAP, paramedics are trained to identify someone in behavioral crisis. “They would make sure the patient is medically stable, not needing an emergency room and finding a more appropriate and cost-effective destination,” McLaughlin said.
MAP is based on the availability of the paramedics and health-care providers.
There are several ways to reach the paramedics — through 911 calls, doctors’ or counselors’ offices, urgent care facilities, hospitals or the Woodland Park School District. “We have formed an incredible partnership with the school to address the needs of the youths,” McLaughlin said. “Before the program, the children would be in crisis and they’d go to their counselor, and there would be limited resources.”
Based on patient surveys, the program is well-received. “If we can help (people experiencing mental-health issues) stay home or get them to a different types of treatment, people are happy with that,” said Janee Karle, paramedic and public information officer for the district. “We are not seeing them again and again.”
The district launched the program Dec. 1, 2014. “The earlier we intervene, the safer it is for the patient and the less expensive the cost of care is,” McLaughlin said. “The cost-saving of this program in just our area is more than $3 million — that your insurance company didn’t have to pay. That means premiums are lower.”
In 5 years, the paramedics have helped 1,100 clients, 16 percent of whom were younger than 16, McLaughlin said.
MAP IN THE SCHOOLS
Times have changed and, for some students, the emotional needs are great. “When we were young we didn’t have as much pressure,” said Steve Woolf, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District. “Think about social media pressure. So between the problems we have with drugs — not just Woodland Park — (and) relationships between (youths) and adults, all of that comes together and we have kids who sometimes have difficulty dealing with that,” Woolf said.
McLaughlin and other members of the MAP team come to the school when called; so far, 12 times this school year. “James is a master at assessing the situation,” Woolf said. “He has a gift that not everybody has.”
It used to be, when students expressed feelings of despair or indicated they had suicidal thoughts, the school would call an ambulance. “But having James jump in there — he has a particular set of skills and is able to get to the bottom of what’s wrong,” Woolf said.
Woolf acknowledged the temporary nature of grant-funded programs. “(McLaughlin) is a jewel in this community; if someone were unwise enough to pull the program, the district will lose money, take an ambulance out for crisis calls and we’re not going to be able to help kids,” Woolf said. “James is a kid whisperer.”
A HELP TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mental health is the health crisis of the 21st century, said Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung. “We need to make mental health a priority in our community and in Colorado. Because it’s an emergency across the world,” he said.
Before MAP, the police department responded to crises at the schools. “The program has been phenomenal, a godsend,” DeYoung said. “Just crunching the amount of man hours it takes when a student is in crisis and wants to harm themselves — we make sure they are getting the appropriate help and James McLaughlin is able to come in and stabilize those kids and get them to the right facility.”
McLaughlin and his team fill gaps in services. “When a kid has a medical emergency, it’s not a law enforcement issue,” he said. “Sometimes these kids are lashing out, are into self-harm, but our goal is to stop that crisis and figure out how to prevent it in the future,” DeYoung said. “And (MAP) is phenomenal in terms of helping with that case load and freeing up officers to handle criminal matters.”
Calls for mental-health emergencies to the police department have increased, from 32 in 2015 to 92 last year. “It could be a whole range of things: schizophrenia, depression, anxiety — all these different issues people are going through,” DeYoung said. “And medication isn’t always the best answer for them, and the emergency room is not the appropriate place for people in mental-health crisis.”
So what’s to blame for this increase in mental-health challenges? “I’m not going to blame it on marijuana, I think it’s a side effect of our society,” DeYoung said. “I think mental health is a societal issue, because, you know what? We no longer care for our fellow neighbor. I think the human race could do better than what we’re doing.”
For now, MAP offers a way forward. “I’m very happy and proud to support the program, because it is something our community has absolutely benefited from and is definitely a positive addition,” DeYoung said.
Funded by a grant from the state’s Office of Behavioral Health based, the Mental Health Assessment Program is based on the district’s sub-contract with AspenPointe. “The state has announced its intent to rebid the contract,” McLaughlin said, adding that AspenPointe has declined to continue the contract. “Our concern is that the funding will go to urban areas and not to rural environments like Teller County.”