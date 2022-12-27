Well, Teller County, it’s been a year.
As we put 2022 to bed, I’m reminded of the bigger news stories covered by the Pikes Peak Courier the past 12 months.
Here’s a rundown of some of the more notable happenings:
Merit Academy became a Woodland Park School District charter school at the start of the year and moved into the middle school over the summer, splitting the space with the district.
Early in the year, Hilary LaBarre was appointed mayor of Woodland Park after acting in that capacity since the 2021 death of former mayor Val Carr. She won the April election for the office, defeating Robert Zuluaga.
Chris Deisler was hired to become Woodland Park’s police chief in February and started the job in March.
Frank Salvo became Cripple Creek’s city administrator in March.
Teller County Director of Emergency Management Don Angell was fired in March. He was arrested in April and faced misdemeanor charges including harassment after an altercation with a local fire chief.
Jay Teague was hired as the county’s new OEM director in May.
Woodland Park school director Gary Brovetto resigned in April after serving in that capacity for four months, citing a “hostile environment” among district teachers and staff. In June, the board of education appointed Cassie Kimbrell to the position Brovetto vacated.
The Florissant Fire Protection District Board suspended its chief, Mike Bailey, in April and fired him in May, citing job performance issues. Subsequently, two of three board members resigned, and ultimately the county commissioners stepped in to appoint new board members. Interim fire chief Erik Holt was named chief later in the year.
Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry laid down her gavel April 5 after serving the town in that capacity for six years and as a trustee for 11. Todd Dixon became GMF’s new mayor.
Russ Herzog, a former town manager in Telluride, was hired as Teller County administrator in late April.
The High Park Fire threatened areas of Teller County west of Cripple Creek in mid-May, forcing residents of some areas to evacuate. The fire burned for 10 days, scorching 1,600 acres near the Fremont County border. Fortunately, no lives were lost and no structures burned, thanks to the efforts of multiple local fire departments and law enforcement officers.
Principal Chris Briggs-Hale retired from Ute Pass Elementary in June, capping a 30-year teaching career.
Also that month, the Cripple Creek Care Center, which had served as a residential care center for the region’s elderly and disabled, closed after 47 years due in part to inability to retain staff. The facility found new life months later as the new headquarters for Southwest Teller County EMS.
The Green Mountain Falls Skyspace, an installation on Red Butte Mountain by world-renowned artist James Turrell, opened June 18, kicking off the Green Box Arts Festival.
A group called We Can Recall created a petition to recall members of the Woodand Park school board in July. The recall, which targeted Board President David Rusterholtz, Board Vice President David Illingworth II and Director Suzanne Patterson, ultimately failed to gather a sufficient amount of signatures.
Woodland Park superintendent of schools Mathew Neal stepped down to a transitional role after serving in that capacity for one year. His role beginning Aug. 1 was to help WPSD find a new superintendent, and the board of education launched a search.
The school board named district administrators Tina Cassens and Del Garrick interim co-superintendents at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
In November, the board opted to search for an interim superintendent to finish out the school year. On Dec. 21, the board unanimously voted to appoint sole finalist for that position, Kenneth Witt, for a six-month term.
Nov. 30 saw the resignation of WPSD board member Chris Austin. The board vacancy has not yet been filled.
Charis Bible College in Woodland Park broke ground in September on a $6.5 million student housing complex.
This fall, a group of Cripple Creek citizens announced intent to recall two city councilmembers, Mark Green and Charles Solomone, over their July approval of retail sales at Cripple Creek Heritage Center. The recall election date is set for Jan. 24.
In November, a majority of Cripple Creek voters approved a ballot question to allow retail recreational marijuana sales in the city. It is the first Teller County municipality to allow pot sales — or, it will be, as soon as the city sets regulations for the sale, expected to be in place in the first half of 2023.
So much more happened in The Courier’s Teller County-wide coverage area in 2022 than could be mentioned here.
It’s been a year filled with political ups and downs, resignations and appointments of officials, expansions, endings and new starts.
We look forward to the promise of the new year, and reporting all of its newsworthy moments and events.
Happy New(s) Year!
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.