Girl Scout cookie selling season runs from approximately January till March, a tradition that has gone on since 1917, as long as any of my readers have been alive. And this year, like every year, eager Girl Scouts fanned across the nation setting up booths at your favorite grocery stores, outdoor events, and lately, even social media. And this is a very good thing because Girl Scout cookies are great, all dozen or so flavors, although Thin Mints are my favorite.

But my story only tangentially relates to this annual American ritual.

After all of the happy customers have carried off their boxes of yummy delights, many times the girls use their hard earned fundraising dollars to pay for the classic experience many of you might remember in one form or another from childhood — summer camp.

And that is where I landed my first job. Not as a camp counselor or pool lifeguard, but at the very bottom rung of the proverbial ladder. This summer I am a lowly dishwasher at a girl scout camp not far outside Woodland Park.

And if any of you recall your first day jitters at your first job, they were rather severe for me. I didn’t know many things everyone else does so effortlessly after a while such as clocking in and out, and all the nuances present in any job. Just the paperwork before I started the job felt like full-time work.

Each week eager girls arrive at our camp, and they arrive hungry. Before, during and after a long day of fun, these girls line up with excitement outside our dining hall, excited as they prepare for their next adventure and talk about their last.

While the girls sing and chant outside our dining hall, we are busy at work putting the finishing touches on their next great meal. The girls come and go week-to-week, but like a fixture of camp, my co-workers and I remain as a sturdy fixture all summer long. While my family is large, and meal times occasionally intense, I remain impressed at how our team handles the endless stream of work, beginning with food prep and cooking, then service and cleanup.

And that is where you can find me. I stand as the last line of defense to an endless parade of bowls, plates, cups and silverware that must be cleaned time and time again.

Is this my dream job I hope to be doing in ten years? Decidedly not. Is it physically demanding? You bet. But just as the Girl Scouts worked hard to achieve their goals, I hope my first job helps me achieve mine too.

Ruth Wiseman is a Colorado native and a dual-enrolled high school student attending Pikes Peak State College.