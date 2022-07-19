I’ve been writing this column for about six years now. My motivation has been not only to provide ideas for you to get out of town, but hopefully also give you interesting American history locations to visit at the same time. With this in mind, I thought it would be a good exercise to see if readers remember some of the locations and background I’ve written about over the years. Answers are provided at the end.
- Did Zebulon Pike ever get to the top of the mountain named after him? And, why is there a Pike Stockade historic site about 25 miles southeast of Alamosa, Colo.?
- There is a significant Civil War battlefield in New Mexico. Where is the battlefield located and when was the battle?
- Where are Christopher “Kit” Carson and his wife Maria Josefa (nee Jaramillo) buried?
- Where is the Matchless Mine, and why is it important to Colorado history?
- Where did Lewis and Clark meet Sakakawea, the Shoshone girl who was married to Toussaint Charbonneau, a French-Canadian trader? Can the site be visited?
- Where is the Colorado National Monument located, and why is the name somewhat confusing?
Answers:
- Zebulon Pike never got to the top of the peak. After almost dying due to starvation and frostbite, he and his men built a stockade to recover. It is where they were captured by the Spanish. The stockade has been rebuilt and can be visited. It is southeast of Alamosa.
- The battlefield is at Glorieta Pass, about 25 miles southeast of Santa Fe, N.M. Called by some authors the “Gettysburg of the West,” it was a tactical standoff but a strategic victory by Union forces (many of them from Colorado). It was fought from March 26-28, 1862.
- Kit Carson and his wife are buried in Taos, N.M.
- The Matchless Mine is just east of Leadville, Colo. It can still be visited. The Matchless, one of the richest mines in U.S. history (silver), was owned by Horace and “Baby Doe” Tabor. While ultimately tragic, the story of the rise and fall of the Tabors is important Denver and Colorado history.
- Yes, the site(s) can be visited. About 45 miles north northwest of Bismarck, N.D., the reconstructed Fort Mandan and the Knife River Indian Villages are two of the most historically significant of the Lewis and Clark trail locations.
- Close to the west side of Grand Junction, the Colorado National Monument is not a single standing monument, but a 31-square-mile unit of the National Park system.
Hopefully you got a few of them right!
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.