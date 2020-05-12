There is more to staying healthy during a pandemic than frequent handwashing, wearing a mask in public and social distancing.
Although each of these measures is a step in the right direction, staying healthy is not about natural preventatives alone. I read a study several years ago on a large group of centenarians, those over 100 years old and older, and discovered something very interesting. In most cases, the common denominator to their longevity was not diet, exercise or whether or not they used alcohol or tobacco. Rather, it was the fact that they had learned how to manage stress.
As Colorado moves from the Stay at Home to the Safer at Home phase, we all know people who have suffered job losses, financial hardship and personal stress. Stress is a silent killer. Doctors know this. It can affect blood pressure and any number of physical problems in our bodies. Pharmaceutical companies rake in millions of dollars annually developing various drugs to help people deal with symptoms related to stress.
From my over 40 years of experience in pastoral ministry, and as a professional educator, I have discovered four important keys that are effective in helping people deal with stress and staying healthy:
• Be thankful – In the midst of the most challenging and difficult situations, there is something we can all find to be thankful for. If you are reading this, you are still alive! Be thankful for friends, for family, for your health. If you are married, be thankful anyone would live with you. It is not possible to be thankful and stay depressed at the same time.
• Change your focus – Whatever we spend time thinking and dwelling on will affect our attitude toward life, ourselves and others. We all have the ability to shut out the negativity that we hear on a daily basis. Let’s choose what we let in through news sources and the voices we listen to most closely.
• Consider others – Whenever I find myself discouraged by circumstances in life, I look for someone else who is going through a difficult time that I can encourage and help. For example, my wife and I have given large tips when we pick up to-go food and sent money to those who have lost their jobs.
• Pray – Has it come to that? Prayer helps me cast my cares on God and keeps my dependence upon Him. I’d encourage you to pray for wisdom for our leaders rather than vilifying them. Pray for healing and recovery for those who are afflicted with this virus. Pray for peace over your family, our community and our nation.
In closing, I pray for peace, health and freedom from stress over each of you in Jesus’ name. We will get through this crisis and come out stronger than before!
Greg Mohr is Executive Director of Education and a core faculty member at Charis Bible College. He is the author of several books: “Your Healing Door,” “Scriptures to Live By,” “A Prosperous Soul” and, most recently, “Flowing in the Supernatural.” Greg and his wife, Janice, are originally from Texas, where they pastored a congregation for over 24 years. The couple is blessed with four children and 12 grandchildren.