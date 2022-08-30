I have been collecting old photographs for many years. I like to build stories and columns from them. I have worked with the Ute Pass Historical Society in the past to develop this skill. I have two subjects for you today.
First is the use of ice. Over 100 years ago, ice was used much differently than it is today. Its main use was not to be put in drinks to cool them off, for a soon-to-be revealed reason. It was used in the icebox, the early form of a refrigerator. The ice kept the whole thing cold (hopefully), and melted into a pan at the bottom of the icebox, which had to be drained periodically. The ice came from lakes.
In the Pikes Peak region, these lakes were in Lake George, Divide, and even Midland and Green Mountain Malls. In nearby El Paso County, the ice was cut from was Palmer Lake and Monument Lake.
The ice was cut using horse- or mule-pulled saws. I have written about the history of this industry here before.
Also, the ice blocks were used to refrigerate railroad cars transporting produce.
In Green Mountain Falls, the ice was stored in a building on the northwest corner of the lake. It had no windows, but was outfitted with doors on two levels. The top door was used when the first floor was full of ice blocks. The building had skids under it, and could be moved by a team of horses. In old pictures, it is either closer to the lake or the railroad.
By the time the area began to get electricity, this building and its purpose faded away. It is a fun little building to look for in old pictures.
Next, I want to talk about a building.
On the west side of the lake, about 100 years ago, there was a two-story building that looked like a typical place of business. It is pictured in the middle of the row of stores, not to be confused with the aforementioned building on the corner, by the main road. I have looked for the two-story building in business directories of the period, and nothing stands out to identify it. My closest guess is upstairs could be a hotel. It is no longer seen in the photos from the 1930s. Did it burn down? If so, when? Do any of you readers know anything about it?
Ah, the things that a picture starts, being worth a thousand words, after all!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.