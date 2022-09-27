A common thing to do in the summer is to visit friends. I like to go to England, but recently, one of my friends who lives there came to visit me. We took off to see a couple old friends of mine here in Colorado.
This English friend likes trains, too — even Colorado trains. We rode down to Antonito, Colo. for a visit of a couple days. It is unfortunate that this historic Colorado town does not have many places to stay. What it does have is the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. That is where we saw my first “friend,” Denver & Rio Grande Western locomotive engine No. 168, which was built in 1883 for the Denver & Rio Grande. In 1938, was given to Colorado Springs by the railroad after 50 years of continuous service to commemorate Gen. William Jackson Palmer’s interest in this area.
I remember seeing it on Cascade Avenue next to the old Antlers Hotel. It was moved to Antlers Park in the 1960s. In the 1980s, I helped raise the money to get it back in “original” condition. In 1983, it celebrated its 100th birthday, and looked like new. From then until 2015 I helped keep it looking good. It was then it moved to Antonito.
The railroad shops have fixed it up to run again on the Cumbres & Toltec. The crew was surprised how well it runs, even after sitting more than 50 years in a park. They had to replace a lot of things. There is a local group that even built a new Oak cab for it. It started this summer pulling a special train of equally antique cars, on a limited basis. It runs great for about the oldest operating steam engine in Colorado. It will be at the railroad for at least 20 more years, so if you have not seen it there, you have time. The railroad is a fun place to visit and ride the train this season. Go to cumbrestoltec.com/schedule/special-trains/ for more info.
Not far away from where that engine is today sits a “project” — a wooden passenger car that was used on the train between Cripple Creek and Florence. It was saved by a man who worked in the shops of the Midland Terminal in Old Colorado City. He used it as a workshop. It sat behind his house, only a block from where I lived.
A few years ago it went to Antonito for possible restoration. Someday, maybe we will see it behind Engine No. 168.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.