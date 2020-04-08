The death of Harlem Globetrotters great Fred “Curly” Neal on March 26 at the age of 77 made me sad, but it also brought back fond childhood memories watching him as the team’s featured ballhandler.
Whenever I think of the Globetrotters I recall a chance interview I had with one of its most innovative team members of all time: Bob Karstens. He played for the Globetrotters during the 1942-43 and 1943-44 seasons.
Karstens was the first Caucasian to sign a Globetrotters contract.
Before I get into Karstens and the tricks he helped to make famous, I first have to tell you the incredible story of how we met. I was working at The Sun newspaper in San Bernardino, Calif., in 1997 when I went to the office one rainy Saturday morning in March to do a little work.
A man called the sports desk and identified himself to me as Bob Karstens. I had no idea who he was, but he went on to explain that he was the first white man to ever play for the Globetrotters. He now had my full attention.
This was in the early days of the internet, so I could not fact check this man’s story very quickly. I decided to ask him some questions and see where his story led.
We talked for an hour or so and he told me was living in a retirement community in my hometown of Redlands, about 15 minutes from the paper. He invited me to drop by his house so we could meet in person and he could provide me with proof that he was, in fact, a not-so-famous member of basketball’s most famous team.
I knocked on his door a few hours later and, sure enough, he presented me with photos of him as a Globetrotter from decades before. He also gave me a wooden tribute coin featuring him wearing his Globetrotters uniform. I still have that coin.
I wrote a feature story for The Sun about Karstens and his unique journey from Davenport, Iowa, to joining the Globetrotters. Even in the early 1940s, they were the most famous all-black basketball team in the world.
Since I was relying mostly on Karstens’ memory — he was 82 at the time — I used library resources to get more information on this very interesting character.
Karstens, born March 11, 1915, was signed by Globetrotters founder Abe Saperstein in 1942 when Reece “Goose” Tatum was drafted into the Army Air Corps during World War II. Saperstein remembered Karstens’ unique skills when he saw him play in person for teams such as House of David and Davenport Rockets, opponents of the Globetrotters during those days.
Karstens wasted little time proving his worth to his new Globetrotters teammates. He was one of the original creators of the team’s famous “Magic Circle” pregame routine.
Karstens also developed the “yo-yo” basketball, the “Goofball,” and the behind-the-back trick shot.
Tatum rejoined the Globetrotters in 1943 and Karstens’ days as a player with the team were over. He stayed on as a team manager through 1954. He also was a member of the many of the opposing teams the Globetrotters played into the early 1950s, the most notable being the Boston Whirlwinds.
Karstens remained close with the Globetrotters long after his playing days with the team. He showed me photos of himself with former Globetrotters such as Meadowlark Lemon and Wilt Chamberlain.
In 1994, Karstens received the Globetrotter “Legends” ring and was inducted into their hall of fame.
Following his playing days, Karstens made a living as a construction worker.
Karstens died in Redlands, Calif. on Dec. 31, 2004, at age 89.
Among those at his funeral were former ‘Trotters Geese Ausbie and Govoner Vaughn.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.