Last month, I wrote about don Miguel Ruiz’s book, “The Four Agreements,” but I think we need a fifth agreement.
In case you aren’t familiar, “The Four Agreements” are based upon ancient Toltec wisdom. Here they are again as written by Miguel Ruiz.
1. Be impeccable with your word.
2. Don’t take anything personally.
3. Don’t make assumptions.
4. Always do your best.
Here’s the fifth agreement that popped into my head last week.
5. Don’t take it on.
“Don’t take it on,” is about not taking things personally, but it goes deeper.
It’s about allowing other people’s energy, issues, and “stuff” to be theirs and not yours.
Most women I know would agree we’ve been socialized to feel responsible for other people’s stuff. We were taught we need to solve it, to change it, to make it better.
But, I no longer believe we need to take it on as ours.
I believe each of us is whole. We don’t need fixing, but we do need to learn certain things over the course of our lives. And, we have many opportunities to learn and grow while transforming what once held us back.
And, no one else has the key to what we learn or how we evolve.
The key lies within us.
We don’t make more forward progress by blaming others for our circumstances or relying on them to rescue us.
We also don’t help anyone else’s progress by telling them what we think they should do, how they need to change, and doing the work for them.
It’s not our job to take on the work of another person. It’s not only disrespectful, but it’s also just not ours to do.
If we take responsibility for everyone else’s evolution, then they cannot do it themselves. We enable old patterns to continue as a way to prevent suffering when sometimes each of us needs to feel discomfort and struggle to prepare to change.
Likewise, if we spend our lives entangled in others’ “stuff,” we can’t focus on our own. It can be a way of deferring our own evolution — and perhaps not feeling grief or loss — because we’re immersed in someone else’s journey.
And so, “Don’t take it on,” to me, is a critical part of living with freedom and ease that comes with respecting each of our journeys.
It’s taken me almost 20 years of work supporting others’ well-being to realize what other people choose to do or not do is none of my business.
It is my business to share information when I’m asked, to believe in others’ capacity and goodness, to ask a question that might help them to find their own answer or to get clarity.
What happens after that isn’t about me. It’s about them. And, I choose to not take it on.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a wellness and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com.