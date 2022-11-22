From the time I was young, my holiday wish list seemed longer than the eastbound traffic by City Market at the end of an extended holiday weekend.
Some of the more notable things I’ve wanted over the years.
When I was really young I wanted 1,000 horses and an accompanying stable. For those in the audience familiar with the fancies of small girls, they will understand that this desire took several years to pass. As time went on, the speed of my desires quickened. At age 7, I wanted an old fashioned radio. At 8 I wanted (actually needed!) a hamster. Her name turned out to be Snowball and for a rodent cared for by an 8-year-old, she lived longer than most might expect.
When I was 9, I turned my heart toward wanting a diary, specifically one with a little lock on it. To my delight, Santa answered my hopes when, under the tree, I received a horse-themed journal with one of those flimsy locks. Each journal page came with little diamonds printed at the top of each light-reddish sheet of paper. It was perfect! I recorded all of my deep thoughts which took a great deal of time even though each page contained space on only 10 pre-drawn lines.
As a teenager now, my desires revolve around what can most generally be described as “technology.”
But I bring all of this up before Thanksgiving for a reason.
While as a child I tended to focus more on Christmas, I think celebrating Thanksgiving first is both necessary and good. While it seems the nature of people, and maybe children even more, is to want and need “things,” Thanksgiving is a good reminder for all of us to be grateful for what we have, rather than just hope for the things we don’t.
Wherever you gather this week, whether you are staying close to home or traveling, celebrating with a traditional turkey or something else, whether your gathering is small or large, I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.
And like it has been for me, may this time of year be not just a time for making a list of things we want, but truly a time to be thankful for the things we already have. Maybe that’s enough.
If you have any questions or column ideas, please email them to Courier Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com and they will be forwarded to me.
Ruth Wiseman, a Merit Academy freshman, is a Woodland Park native.