If you do not read this column often, you may not know of my interest in trains. This tale is an odd one, one of my favorites.
Sheriff Henry Robertson, of Cripple Creek, on Oct. 5, 1903 repossessed a fancy Pullman palace car standing at the Midland Terminal depot for the nonpayment of $663.21 in taxes. The Pullman Company had never paid any taxes, according to the county assessor. In order to make sure the Pullman Company could not pull the car out of the county, Sheriff Robertson secured a large log chain and a heavy padlock. He placed the chain about the axle of the car and passed the chain under the steel rail and then locked it.
Charley Hoskins was made custodian and occupied the car until the taxes were paid. The car was worth about $5,000, which today would have three more zeros! The Pullman Company and the Midland Terminal road reacted by abolishing their Cripple Creek sleeping car service that night and no Pullman Palace cars came from Colorado City. No attempt was to move the car.
The sleeper stood on the Midland Terminal siding chained to the tracks through the day and night. In the morning, word went out that Deputy Treasurer Gus Trolich had not received any word from any of the Pullman officials, whose principal office was in Chicago. There were no Pullman cars coming into the Cripple Creek district. The idea that the county might do the same to other cars passing through the county at Divide gave considerable worry to the Pullman Company and the railroad. Indeed the county treasurer let it be known that it was his intention to have the sheriff attach any Pullman cars that traveled through. This could probably bring endless suits brought by patrons who might be in the cars and would be detained at Divide.
The solution came two days later, when the Pullman sleeping car was released. It was attached to a Midland passenger train and pulled to Divide. Deputy United States Marshal Thomas Clark had arrived from Denver and served an order of release upon Sheriff Robertson and County Treasurer Duncan McNeill. The Pullman Palace Car Co. had posted a bond and the car was released. The Pullman Company paid plenty of taxes to Colorado and was not amused by this action.
I understand eventually things quieted down on both sides.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.