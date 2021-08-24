Landon Peet celebrated his 16th birthday Aug. 16 with a badge and a reception at the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
For many years of his life, Peet dreamed of being a deputy sheriff. Last week, he got his wish as Sheriff Jason Mikesell named the teen a deputy sheriff.
The guest list included the three Teller County commissioners, Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams, Undersheriff Stan Bishop, plenty of deputies, firefighters and county staff, along with representatives of the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
“Today I’m here to recognize Deputy Landon Peet,” Mikesell said. “Landon, I’m here to give you the oath of office so that way you are an official Teller County Deputy.”
Along with the designation and the badge, Peet got a poker chip, as do all deputies in the sheriff’s office. After the oath, the room was filled with the sound of applause.
To honor Peet’s birthday, Deputy Renee Bunting brightened the day with some presents for Peet to enjoy at home.
The week before turning 16, Peet got a ride in a fire engine, courtesy of the Divide Fire Protection District.
Peet, who was born with cerebral palsy, was accompanied by his parents, Jennifer and Jesse Peet, and his 7-year-old sister Lillian.
“I’m happy that sometimes we are able to help people realize their dream,” Mikesell said.