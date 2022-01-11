It’s been a great term, so far, the Mayor of Divide. During her public appearances, people were nice and friendly, even giving little love pats. Her official duties have been free of political rancor. Free of all that divisive stuff.
Probably because the mayor is a canine.
Mayor Piper, 3, a Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, won the town’s mayoral election in April 2020. While she faced stiff competition from other dogs, cats, and you-name-its, nobody called anybody names or lied about their platforms. And they didn’t argue about the results when Piper was declared the winner.
Piper is among a long line of four-legged candidates and mayors who help raise funds for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide. For two bucks each, well, yeah, yeah, you can vote more than once, the candidates seize the reigns of local celebrity.
The mayor represents her owner, Jodi Mijares, in her position as the executive director of Community Partnership Family Resource Center. “The election ended up being a really fun platform for promoting both of our organizations,” Mijares said, with Piper by her side in the back room of the center.
Unlike some Divide mayors of the past, Piper is used to the attention. She’s the office dog at the partnership’s office, which recently moved from Divide to Woodland Park.
“Families really enjoy meeting her; having a dog in the office makes it feel welcoming and reduces people’s stress level, including that of the staff,” Mijares said. “Our staff works really hard and deals with some intense things.”
Angie Davis, executive director of TCRAS, agrees. “For families who are struggling, pets can give them comfort and hope,” she said.
As with all mayors, there’s no laying low for Piper. “People in town recognize her,” Mijares said. “She has a lot of fun, and it’s great socialization.”
Divide’s unusual mayoral election is a big deal around the country, attracting letters and even visits to the hometown of the mayor. “A couple decided to do a road trip to towns with dog mayors,” Mijares said. “We met them at the dog park in Woodland Park.”
Each organization refers clients to the other, if the staffs of each detect a need. “We serve people here who are struggling with their animals while going through hardships,” Davis said. “There are people who won’t leave a poor situation because there are children and/or pets involved.”
Piper’s election was a departure from the norm; the winner usually represents a business. “This time the winner was a nonprofit, so we get the same benefits from it that the businesses do,” Mijares said.
The Divide mayors have ranged from cats and dogs to donkeys, a wolf from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide, and a goat.
To be sure, the election is a voting-more-than-once thing, but the money helps support shelter operations for the nonprofit organization. “Whether you win or not, the campaign spreads the word about TCRAS,” Mijares said.
Piper’s two-year term ends in April.
Nominations for the new mayoral candidates begins Feb. 14, and voting goes until Tuesday, April 5, the day of the real municipal elections in Teller County.
However, Davis is holding the announcement of the winner of the Divide election until April 8. “We’ll just let the politicians settle down from Tuesday,” she said.
To nominate or enter a candidate, go to tcrascolorado.org or by call the shelter at 719-686-7707.
