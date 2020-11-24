When I was young, the holidays where you receive gifts/candy were my faves (no surprise there). It was a tossup among Halloween, Christmas and Easter, frankly.
As soon as I became a young adult, however, Thanksgiving quickly rose to the top of the list and has stayed the champion for decades. It will likely never be unseated.
There’s the food, yes. My mother’s stuffing with sausage and her mashed potatoes with a healthy amount of cream cheese, sour cream and carrots mixed in. My sister’s roasted parsnips and spinach gratin. As for me, I’m usually in charge of a pie or two and being chef’s helper.
But more than the delicious meal, it’s the gathering of friends and family that has made the Thanksgiving holiday a dear one for me.
Cousins and distant relations, friends and stragglers with no place else to go, family from across the country — all coming together for a day of food, football, conversation and laughter.
In my childhood home, my mom had a very large dining room table and the affair was nothing short of culinary greatness.
In recent years, I’ve celebrated this holiday at my sister’s house in Colorado, at a table just as large, and with my sister in charge of the complicated meal. The guest count hovers around 14, typically, with her in-laws and daughters’ boyfriends and friends in attendance.
My parents, who live in the East, usually come for Christmas now, and we do the big meal all over again then.
But — and here’s a phrase you’ve heard quite frequently by now — this year is different.
Because of rising coronavirus numbers, hospitals at or near capacity, we are asked to celebrate the holidays this year with only our own households.
It’s not ideal. It bucks the tradition. And it will keep our loved ones — especially those who are older or immune-compromised and live distantly — more safe from this virus we still haven’t beaten.
Nonetheless, according to a recent article on thehill.com, quoting a survey from Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, roughly 40% of U.S. residents plan to gather in groups of 10 or more this holiday season.
From that survey, a third of respondents said they would not require friends or family to wear masks at any Thanksgiving gatherings, and 25% say they won’t practice social distancing.
“When you’re gathered together around the table, engaged in conversation, sitting less than six feet apart with your masks down, even in a small group, that’s when the spread of this virus can really happen,” said Iahn Gosenhauser, chief quality and patients safety officer at OSU Wexner.
From social media, I’ve seen many people plan to forgo Thanksgiving gatherings this year. Especially those who would typically travel great distances for the holiday.
And then there are others who don’t want to let COVID ruin their family traditions and plan to go-ahead with big-group celebrations.
I don’t presume anyone reading this will be doing either extreme. I hope there will be a middle ground that includes social distancing, masks, or only intimate family dinners.
As much as I miss my extended family, I wouldn’t want them to get sick for the sake of tradition. I urge caution. Common sense. Restraint.
It appears the brilliant scientists of the world are close to a vaccine that will stop the spread of the coronavirus. If they reach that goal, next holiday season could be less cautious and more raucous.
“There are years that ask questions and years that answer,” wrote Zora Neale Hurston in her novel “There Eyes Were Watching God.”
This is a year that asks a lot of questions, and forces us to ask a lot of questions of ourselves. This is a year that has asked a lot of us.
What is it you are grateful for this year?
Family and friends, their health and my health are at the top of my list.
Happy Thanksgiving, all.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.