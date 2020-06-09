An electrocardiogram, or EKG, checks the electric system in your heart, looking for problems. We would like to humbly suggest that our community utilize a different kind of EKG for a another issue of the heart, checking for empathy, kindness and grace.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have all been tested. For some of us, the challenges have been emotional, for others they have been financial, and some of us have become ill or had someone close to us become ill.
The test isn’t over yet. Even as we celebrate the progress we have made, it’s important to recognize that many people in our community face daily challenges. Our community must rise to meet these challenges, and we must do so together.
It’s important that we make others feel included, and that we show empathy to their challenges. We may mean well, for instance, when we tell a grandparent to stay home. But some active, older adults feel the need to get outside in order to maintain their mental and physical health. We can help by suggesting safe ways to engage and connect with nature.
In another example, we may have preconceived notions about what it means for a family to accept free food or benefits. But some families have experienced unexpected job losses and need a helping hand to support their families while they look for work. We can help by letting these families know that we care about them and want to be of assistance in their time of need.
We may even stigmatize ourselves at times. For instance, we may hesitate to reach out for help when we’re experiencing mental or emotional stress, even though that’s a normal reaction to a pandemic. We can help ourselves by remembering that it’s OK to ask for help.
All of these situations require the empathy and kindness portions of our EKG. Now let’s talk about grace. As we take actions to protect one another, we are all going to need reminders. Your friend, loved one or even a complete stranger may remind you to wear a mask, wash your hands or maintain physical distancing.
Let’s try to treat these requests with grace, realizing that they are a helping hand and not an attack. Likewise, when we make these requests of others, let’s do so with grace and understanding, realizing that we aren’t perfect either.
There’s a famous Amelia Earhart quote: “No kind action ever stops with itself. One kind action leads to another. Good example is followed. A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.”
We are a strong and kind community. The outpouring of support we have shown for each other in this time is humbling and heartwarming. Let’s keep being that community as we move through the summer. Let’s remember our EKG.
Dr. Robin Johnson is El Paso County Public Health Medical Director. Dr. Gloria Winters is Chief Medical Officer the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.