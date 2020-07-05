For as long as anyone can remember there has been a ceremonial flag raising at noon on July 4th during the Old Fashioned 4th of July Festival in Woodland Park; but this year, due to the pandemic, there was no festival.
However, the people of Woodland Park and Teller County are “Never say die” patriots who would not let a little thing like a nationwide pandemic stop them.
As usual, first thing in the morning on Saturday, American Legion Post 1980 with the help of members of the community put up a display of American flags at Lions Park.
At noon, in conjunction with the American Legion Post 1980, VFW Post 6051, the Teller County Sheriff’s Department and the Woodland Park Brass Band, Old Glory was given proper respect with a formal flag raising and the playing of the National Anthem in front of approximately 60 members of the community.
Mayor Val Carr, Sheriff Jason Mikesell and County Commissioner-elect Dan Williams all had a few words of encouragement and patriotism for the crowd.
The highlight was when Sheriff Mikesell said, “Although our nation is going through some rough times where certain individuals are showing disrespect to our nation’s monuments and flag, no one will take this flag down.” This brought a hearty cheer and applause from everyone.
After the ceremony was over, the band set up at the plaza next to Colorado Gear Lab and performed a concert for everyone.