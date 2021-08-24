The community of Florissant, a few miles west of Divide, was the scene of a fairly spectacular incident in early 1889.
The excitement was a daring robbery. The post office was kept in the principal store of the town, with Mr. Frank F. Castello serving as both the postmaster and owner of the store. At about 8 o’clock on a Monday evening, while Mr. Castello and his two clerks were alone in the store, three men entered. Two of them carried revolvers and the third had a Winchester, and each pointed a gun at the head of one of the occupants of the store.
They demanded that Castello and his clerks hand over the all of the money in the place. Thinking discretion the better part of valor, they handed over about $400. The thieves then backed out of the store and struck for the mountains north of town. They were followed by the three occupants of the store. Even for little Florissant, a crowd soon gathered. Firing was lively on both sides for awhile, but the desperadoes escaped in the darkness.
Word went out over the railroad telegraph to Colorado Springs, and the thieves were tracked. The following day they were overtaken at West Creek, north of town. The posse found they were entrenched in an almost impregnable position. Among the many rock outcroppings along the road and above the village, another gunfight took place. One of the thieves and three of the pursuers’ horses were killed in the engagement. The attacking party then drew off, giving the two remaining thieves an opportunity to escape.
The posse took the dead man to Florissant.
Subsequently two men walked into Fountain, nearly 50 miles east, on the plains. The pair, quite out of place in the farm town, were arrested on suspicion. Each of the tramps had a loaded revolver on his person and also considerable money. They were fined for carrying concealed weapons and sentenced to 10 days in the county jail, held for further investigation.
One of Mr. Castello’s clerks was sent for and identified the tramps as those who robbed the store in Florissant. The surviving criminals eventually were sent off to prison in Cañon City.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.