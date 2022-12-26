The month of December usually starts with me watching sappy sweet movies that make you wonder if you need to take insulin medications while watching them. Then I bounce around to different holiday parties in the hospital workplace, of course lavishing them with thanks for supporting me as their patient advocate. We drive around and look at Christmas lights and soak in the season.
This year, December decided to run our household through an obstacle course. We split time between Florida and Colorado, and my wife had come to the Pikes Peak region on a Thanksgiving trip to see the grandkids while I had to work at a hospital in Naples, Florida. She grew ill with COVID while in Colorado Springs, so I flew in as her "super hero" to take care of her.
She was in a Colorado Springs hospital for several days until Dec. 10. I got her home to further take care of her, only to find I was growing sicker and sicker. The next day, I asked our neighbor to take me the emergency room as I felt horrible.
I arrive with an oxygen level of 73 — which I wish was my golf score. Fortunately, the ED was empty … no, this isn’t a fiction piece... it really was empty. Within two hours, I was firmly in admitted and placed in a patient room, two doors down from where my wife had just been. The treatment here at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North has been fabulous. The staff are wonderful.
Nonetheless, I began to grow fearful, as in my work as a patient advocate in Florida, I'd watched during the pandemic as people died of COVID. I'd sat and consoled people who couldn’t believe their husbands or moms or cousins were in such a bad condition as they had played golf or swam just the week before.
That first night I laid in the hospital and grew sad wondering if I were going to be added to the toll of over one million people who have perished due to this vicious disease. And, then I felt silly. Here I am a minister and author of "Nuggets of Faith" column encouraging you each month to place your faith in Jesus Christ and grow in your confidence of his Lordship. I looked up audio versions of the Psalms I could play and relaxed back in my bed and had a heart-to-heart talk with the Lord. I told him of my fears and asked for his forgiveness. A peace began to fill the room as I spent time with my God.
The next day, my condition improved. When evening approached, I knew what to do. I dialed in the "Praise Until Dawn" with Pat Rutherford podcast on Spotify and played that wonderful praise music as I drifted off to sleep. I also prayed, having a conversation with God that was long overdue due to my fault, certainly not God’s.
I really wasn’t applying some new concept. With my sons and grandsons, I have taught them the Biblical admonishment in Psalms 56:3, “When I am afraid, I will trust in you.” I initially allowed the circumstances of the moment to take over my mind. But instead, I should have remembered the spiritual warfare we are taught in II Corinthians 10:3, where we are directed to “cast down imaginations that exalt themselves of the knowledge of God.”
I had allowed my fear to speak louder than my faith. As I write this, I am still in the hospital trying to recover from COVID. I can’t wait until tonight. I am going to fill my ears with faith music and talk with my Father again. What a joy that will be!
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.